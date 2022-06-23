Native prairie is North America’s most endangered habitat type.
Prior to widespread agriculture and land development, Minnesota accounted for nearly 20 million acres of one of the largest ecosystems on the continent, which originally ranged all the way from Mexico to Canada and from the Rocky Mountains eastwards to Indiana.
Pheasants Forever is an organization that works with landowners to reestablish these vital grasslands, having a stated mission to “… conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.”
Jacob Nelson is a farm bill biologist with the organization and is based in West Otter Tail County.
“I work with private landowners and help them through all the rigmarole and paperwork of all these farm bill programs, such as CRP (Conservation Reserve Program),” Nelson explains. “I help them convert their cropland into native habitat and assist through the entire restoration process, from planting to continued managing of the area.”
A recent focus of Pheasants Forever has been on pollinator plots, which are areas of land restored with native grasses and forbs that provide food and habitat critical to pollinators such as insects, birds and bees.
Pollinators face a host of threats including habitat loss, pesticides and climate change — and with several species experiencing drastic declines in populations such as the Dakota skipper and the rusty patched bumble bee, restoring native prairie is more important than ever.
“The term pollinators has become kind of a really big buzz word and people are beginning to realize how much we need these species for our food,” Nelson says. “When people first starting looking at it, they just saw grasslands as where they hunted birds — now they’re realizing that it’s the birds and the butterflies and bees that all contribute to a healthy landscape.”
"One of our mottos here is 'If you build it, they will come,'" Nelson says, referring to the host of pollinators and associated wildlife that thrive in native prairie ecosystems.
Nelson describes native prairie conservation and restoration along with the establishment of pollinator plots as intensive, long-term initiatives that involve the partnership between conservation agencies and area landowners.
"During the first year, the plants sleep, the second is when they being to creep and the third year is where we see the plants really leap and take off," Nelson says.
Susan and Jay Anderson of Battle Lake, are currently involved with the program and are in the early stages of developing a 6-acre pollinator plot.
They are excited as they describe their inspiration to nurture such a program on their local property: “Bees and pollinators create an abundance of amazing daily gifts of life that you can see, hear, touch, smell and taste for generations,” Anderson comments. “If we take time and care to honor their service to our precious world.”
More information about pollinator plots and ways to get involvedare available online at: pheasantsforever.org/Special-Events/Pollinator-Week.aspx.