Fergus Falls police and fire departments responded to a home on the 300 block of Spruce Street on Thursday at approximately 7:17 p.m. for a porch fire. The homeowner noticed some open flames in the porch prior to the fire department arriving and used some water to put those down.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow says that when crews arrived on scene, there was light smoke coming from out of a wall on the porch. Fire crews opened up a wall, and took out some of the outside siding material, and some of the plaster and parts of the ceiling in the porch, and found some burning wood on the inside of the walls, so they extinguished that and then removed some additional materials to make sure the fire was completely out.
Approximately $5,000 to $7,000 in structural damage to the home was estimated. Muchow said no contents in the home were damaged, and there was no smoke damage observed. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.