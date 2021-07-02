Cooling off

Fergus Falls firefighters extinguish the porch fire at a home on the 300 block of Spruce Street Thursday. Firefighters contained the fire and there was no damage to the inside of the home or smoke damage observed.

 Zach Stich

Fergus Falls police and fire departments responded to a home on the 300 block of Spruce Street on Thursday at approximately 7:17 p.m. for a porch fire. The homeowner noticed some open flames in the porch prior to the fire department arriving and used some water to put those down. 

Fire Chief Ryan Muchow says that when crews arrived on scene, there was light smoke coming from out of a wall on the porch. Fire crews opened up a wall, and took out some of the outside siding material, and some of the plaster and parts of the ceiling in the porch, and found some burning wood on the inside of the walls, so they extinguished that and then removed some additional materials to make sure the fire was completely out. 

Approximately $5,000 to $7,000 in structural damage to the home was estimated. Muchow said no contents in the home were damaged, and there was no smoke damage observed. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

