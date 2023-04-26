A farmer’s right to repair their own equipment has been a hot topic in agriculture for a few years. The basic premise is large equipment manufacturers are keeping farmers from performing their own software diagnostic repairs or hiring independent engineers to do them. Twenty states have introduced agricultural right to repair bills just this year. Simply said, this is a grassroots farmer-led issue. The goal is simple; allow independent repair shops and individual farmers the ability to purchase diagnostic software and manuals to save money by either troubleshooting problems themselves or allowing the ability to hire skilled but less expensive independent mechanics. This will lead to a reduction in time lost in the field and potentially, an increase in the quality of the crop harvested.
featured
Positive news for farmers
- Bruce Shultz National Farm Organization
-
-
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Easter brawl erupts on North Union: One charged with additional charges expected
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
J&R Detail, LLC opens in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Apr. 4-10, 2023
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
Letters to the editor
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
From the Record — Apr 18-24, 2023
-
Dorn to serve on community bank board
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Much to dissect: Council discusses protocol within their ranks
-
Local employment and cannabis: How medical marijuana is assessed
-
So you want to be a swimmer
-
Massive human services omnibus bill approved by senate
-
Observations from the top
-
Dance the night away: Local nonprofit gets boost for their programs