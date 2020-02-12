Sometimes getting mail can be a good thing. A paycheck, a birthday card or coupons. Other times it is unwanted items like bills, special business offers or credit card offers. And yet other times you receive things that are not anticipated. For Federated Church in Fergus Falls, a postcard was a pleasant surprise as it not only was a kind greeting but also a view into the past.
The church received a postcard from Lowell Joerg, a well-known 91-year-old from Stockton, California, discovered several vintage postcards that depict different landmarks throughout the United States. He has sent them to several places including Mansfield, Massachusetts, Davenport, Iowa, Willmar, Minnesota and other places.
The postcard read:
“I was at an antique store and found a circa 1908 picture card showing your beautiful church. (How the card got all the way out to California we’ll never know.) Anyway, I hope it brightens up your day. It’s an old time classic for sure so I said to myself ‘By golly, I think I’ll send it home where it can be appreciated.’ Lots of change, I bet. Our heritage is important to us all and should be preserved.”
The postcard was much appreciated by the church.
“We were delighted to receive Mr. Joerg’s letter with the postcard,” Federated Church’s Rev. Doug Dent said. “It was thoughtful of him to send us the card. He hoped it would “brighten your day,” which it did! It was a simple, but deeply meaningful, act of kindness.”
Dent is unsure why the church was featured on the postcard. He did say that the postcard dates to 1902, 30 years after the Rev. Dr. M.S. Goodale established the first Presbyterian church in Fergus Falls. Goodale and 25 families raised $1,500 to build the first church. The original church sat on the corner of Whitford and Summit avenues.
The church would become Federated Church in 1911 as the original Presbyterian church and Congregational church combined. The current spot of Federated Church, 224 N. Union Ave., was the original spot of the Congregational church, which was destroyed in the cyclone of 1919. John Lauritzen was the architect for the current church, which was completed in 1920.
