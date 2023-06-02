Addictive usage

Studies show that a growing number of people are developing an addictive behavior to their smartphones, tablets and social media platforms.

 Submitted | Metro

The Oxford Dictionary defines a screen as “the flat surface at the front of a television, computer, or other electronic device, on which you see pictures or information.” It’s hard to look around today and not see a TV, computer, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or some other type of device. How is all of this screen time affecting us? When is it time to put the screens down and look up?



