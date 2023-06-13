Teens using phones

Tweens and teen's screen should be supervised and discussed openly

 Submitted

Summer break is here and the youth in town have months of free time to fill. Some will work to save up some extra cash. Some have sports that keep them busy. Some will be with friends everyday keeping their social calendar full. But they will all spend time on screens.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?