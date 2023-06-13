Summer break is here and the youth in town have months of free time to fill. Some will work to save up some extra cash. Some have sports that keep them busy. Some will be with friends everyday keeping their social calendar full. But they will all spend time on screens.
Children’s Minnesota says, “On average, kids ages eight to 12 spend four to six hours per day on screens and teenagers spend up to nine hours per day.” The numbers seem almost impossible until you consider the amount of information that is delivered on a screen of some type.
“This includes watching television and online videos, playing video games and using social media, some of which are done simultaneously (e.g., scrolling social media while watching television), accounting for two hours of screen time in a single hour of the day,” Children’s continued.
While screen time discussions have been around since the first televisions were watched in homes, the last few years have brought the topic to the forefront of many professionals and parents' concerns.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, screen use by children aged eight-18 grew faster than it did the previous four years combined. “Remote school, canceled in-person activities and the emergence of new variants forced families indoors and screens became a learning tool, entertainment source and virtual link to the world,” according to Children’s.
Is it the amount of time on screens, or the content being viewed on the screen that is most harmful? This question is hard to answer and leaves parents unsure how to establish guidelines and rules for their teens.
Dr. Sarah Jerstad, clinical director of psychological services at Children’s Minnesota said: “Screens are not the enemy. There are a lot of good and positive things that can come from [them]. There are many great educational programs or learning programs and opportunities for kids.”
She said that some research shows that even kid’s video games engage the same parts of the brain as problem solving in academic work. The social interactions that teens have on screens is also important for development, mentions Jerstad. With school work, both remote and in person, relying on computers for curriculum needs, it is necessary to allow screen time for tweens and teens.
On the flip side, there are many negative aspects of screen time use that are well known: interference with physical activity and outdoor time, exposure to content that is too mature and disruption of quality sleep. According to Children’s, there is a link between technology and declines in youth mental health. “After years of a slow but steady increase in social media activity, tweens today use it 17% more than 2019.” Girls, according to research, seem to be particularly negatively affected by social media. “The more time they spend on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok, among others, the more they will probably experience depression, low self-esteem, poor body image, worse sleep and other mental health problems.”
If some screen time is needed, but too much is harmful, where is the line drawn? There are two important factors to consider when deciding what is best for your children: adult supervision and whether there is still interaction with peers. Skipping time with friends because of screen time use, or not allowing yourself to be bored and to keep yourself busy without a smartphone or television, are both reasons to intervene. Tweens and teens need to interact and participate with the world around them. It is an important part of their development.
Being aware of what is being viewed is as important as how much time is spent on screeded devices. Adult supervision and open conversations about what is being viewed is healthy when it comes to tweens and teens.
“It’s important to monitor their screen activity because it’s not hard to arrive at websites with content they don’t understand, is scary or above their developmental level," advises experts at Children’s.
Jerstad said, “Tween and teens are developing their independence and adults supervising their screen usage should respect that.” Open dialogue with older teens and letting tweens and younger teens know that their use will be checked periodically can keep them safe and more likely to avoid what isn’t appropriate.
There isn’t an absolute time limit or usage guide for parents to follow. Remaining open and involved with tweens and teens is the best way to monitor screen time. Watch for signs of isolating, especially over summer break, like not joining in when invited to do things with friends. The screen time conversation is far from over, but learning how to guide responsible use and limits, will benefit tweens and teens as they move toward independence.