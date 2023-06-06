Before a person is born, their brain is already developing. The National Institutes of Health says, “The basic structure of the brain is laid down primarily during the prenatal period and early childhood, and the formation and refinement of neural networks continues over the long term.”
The first eight years are important to set up the foundation for a healthy, successful future. While genetics play a role in shaping who a person becomes, there are other factors that determine how well the brain develops. How the brain grows is strongly impacted by the child’s experiences with the people and environment around them. One obstacle that gets in the way of a young child’s view of the world: a screen.
Nearly half of all children eight and under have their own tablet device and spend an average of about two and a quarter hours a day on digital screens, according to studies. Children learn best from observing and doing what is modeled by the adults in their lives. If a child is looking at a television or tablet when they are home, they are missing out on the valuable information they need for brain growth.
Children need to have back and forth conversations to develop language skills, empathy and social skills. The dialogue they share with the people around them helps their vocabulary and teaches them how to interact. Watching a show or video only offers one way language use with the child only watching and listening, not speaking. It also slows down social development when children aren’t given the opportunity to talk and interact with others. Face-to-face interactions are the only way young children learn to understand non-verbal cues and interpret them.
“Until babies develop language,” says Charles Nelson, a Harvard neuroscientist who studies children’s brain development, “all communication is non-verbal, so they depend heavily on looking at a face and deriving meaning from that face. Is this person happy with me, or are they upset at me?” This skill set will have an effect on their future and their self confidence in navigating the world.
The World Health Organization recommends, “No screen time for babies under two and no more than one hour of screen time a day for those aged two to four.”
Learning to entertain themselves when bored and to respond to the stimuli of their environment helps with development. When a child in a stroller is watching a smartphone, they are missing out on so much their brains could be growing and learning from.
There are times when watching something on a screen is necessary and it is suggested that what is on the screen holds as much importance as the time it is watched. Educational programs where characters are showing kindness and cooperation are better than a show on Youtube that is just mindless stimulation. Watching the program with your child is highly recommended so you can explain and talk about what they are watching.
Overall, screens are almost everywhere. It would be naive to think we can keep young children off of them completely. Making sure they are taking in the sights and sounds at home, at the store, in the car, and the park, will all help their brains develop and make starting school easier for them. They will be better communicators and better equipped with tools to interact with other children and adults they come in contact with.
Make the best of the early years in a child’s life when the most brain development is happening. You can’t redo it later.