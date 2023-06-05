Taking something old and making it new again is a large task to take on. Looking at a town you see everyday as though it was your first time, takes a certain type of magic. The charisma and passion that Rolando Felizola has for Fergus Falls and the surrounding area contains that kind of magic.
Raised in Venezuela, Felizola’s photography talents have allowed him to travel around the world and search for the most beautiful places to capture. He ended up in Miami in 1996 and worked at a television network for 18 years. During the Covid lockdown, he was invited to visit Fergus Falls for the first time. He was looking for a quieter place to live, noting that the more than two hour commute to travel the 12 miles to and from work every day was taking its toll on him.
The first place he visited when he arrived was Maplewood State Park. As soon as he stood in the park and looked around, he thought, “This is it! I want to live here.”
He began capturing what he saw all around him with amazing photos and short reels and started an Instagram page and a Youtube channel to show others the beauty he was experiencing. The job opening with Visit Fergus Falls seemed serendipitous considering he was already promoting the area just out of the love he had for it.
After what he calls the toughest interview he’s ever had, Felizola began his role as Executive Director of Visit Fergus Falls in November of 2022. Prior to taking the role, he was asked to come to his third interview with a branding proposal, he definitely did not disappoint. A video reel, fresh ideas and a genuine love of what he saw in OtterTail County, won him the position of showing non-residents just what Fergus Falls has to offer.
Felizola hit the ground running. His first idea was to revive the website which had been running since 2013. He looked at it and saw an opportunity to liven it up and make it a “visual treat."
“I was looking at all the towns around and because we have lakes, everything was blue, blue and green. We need to stand out in some way; to sell an experience.” He chose the color orange for the new campaign. “It’s the color of good energy,” Felizola explained.
“We are going to be like a hub, where you can do everything from here and you just have to drive 20 minutes to the state park, 20 minutes to another state park, 20 mins to Wahpeton, to towns in North Dakota, to the zoo and to a bunch of stuff that that is all just 20 minutes apart," said Felizola. He created the slogan “Power on” from this idea: “We are powering on the location for people. Power on your appetite, power on your comfort, power on your experience.”
A short promotional video and a video advertisement he has created, captivate the audience with bright colors, vivid pictures, energetic music and sights it seems you are seeing again for the first time.
“This is exciting! For the first time we are promoting on TV, on cable TV and Youtube.”
There will soon be airings of the breathtaking commercial on stations all around the borders: South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa will get to see what Fergus Falls is all about.
With his unique viewpoint as someone who hasn’t been looking at all of the things residents take for granted, Felizola continues to discover new parts of the region, “I still get so excited when I discover a new place in Minnesota that I didn’t know.” He is always looking for beauty to capture with his lens and he has found no shortage of extraordinary scenery here.
“I’ve been around the world looking for the most beautiful places for photography. These places have nothing to envy of those places,” he adds speaking of our state parks.
Social media exposure, attracting young people, and showcasing both old and new treasures of Fergus Falls sounds like an easy job when said with Felizola’s excitement and genuine upbeat energy. If there is anyone that could get you to slow down and rediscover what you’ve passed by for years and not really looked at, Felizola is perfect for the job.
Get connected with social media links and more information at visitfergusfalls.com.