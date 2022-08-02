On July 26, Lake Region Electric Cooperative was voted to receive the 2022 Electric Cooperative Purpose Award.
LREC is a member-owned, member-controlled utility that serves nearly 30,000 member-consumers throughout Otter Tail and numerous other west central Minnesota counties. The organization maintains a strong commitment to those they serve and are comprised of 30 substations powering over 4,000 miles of overhead lines and approximately 1,777 miles of underground lines.
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association board of directors unanimously chose LREC for the prestigious award; based in Arlington, Virginia, the NRECA represents over 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperatives, public power districts and public utility districts in the U.S. and is overseen by a 48 person board of directors.
The ECP award is conferred to organizations that work with the communities they serve and display results of visible and lasting improvements to the quality of life and the purpose of the cooperative.
LREC was recognized for the organization’s advancement in its solar-wind hybrid facilities along with its GoWest Solar program, both of which helped meet the renewable energy goals of LREC members.
The Minnesota Rural Electric Association along with other representatives from other Minnesota electric cooperatives nominated LREC for the award, and MREA’s CEO Darrick Moe spoke to the cooperative’s dedication when discussing the achievement: “The MREA board was pleased to nominate LREC as a shining example of the dedicated and innovate work Minnesota’s cooperatives are doing to improve the lives of those within their communities.”
Upon learning about the nomination for the award, LREC submitted information and letters of support which illustrated the various renewable energy projects within their purview, including its GoWest Solar program, Lake Region Energy Services natural gas subsidiary, Grid-interactive Electric Thermal Storage Water Heater Controllers Pilot Program, Community Solar Project, Hydroponic GroShed, Distribution Grid Improvement Plan, Generator Program and Battery Storage Pilot Program and Engagement opportunities provided for members who are interested in learning more about LREC.
Tim Thompson is LREC’s CEO and explains how the award reflects the organization’s members, board of directors and employees: “We’re member focused and our board and employees all want LREC to be our member’s local, trusted energy services provider.”
LREC will be officially presented the award at the 2023 NRECA PowerXchange conference in Nashville, TN where industry leaders nationwide will converge to share ideas, strategies and best practices.