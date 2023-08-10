Renewable, low-cost electricity via the power of the sun has been added to Otter Tail Power Company's repertoire, with the completion of the Hoot Lake Solar Site.
The first large-scale investment in solar generation for the company, located in Fergus Falls, is a 49-megawatt (MW) site with nearly 130,000 solar panels. The energy produced with power approximately 9,000 homes on an annual basis.
Construction on the $62 million project launched in May 2022, and started producing electricity in early 2023. According to a release, on Aug. 8, Hoot Lake Solar "became part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) energy market, allowing MISO to economically dispatch the site. With proximity to an existing transmission interconnection from the retired Hoot Lake Plant, Hoot Lake Solar adds renewable energy to the grid without significant investment in additional transmission infrastructure."
Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad stated: “While Merricourt Wind Energy Center [North Dakota] and Astoria Station [South Dakota] replaced the generating capacity from the now-retired Hoot Lake Plant, Hoot Lake Solar is an additional cost-effective renewable resource. Thank you to everyone involved. The supportive partnerships with the City of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County helped us build a resource that benefits our communities. From government agencies and neighbors, to employees and contractors, we couldn’t have done it without you.”
The construction process spanned 16 months and provided employment for approximately 65 workers throughout the project.
The company expects Hoot Lake Solar to provide more than $120,000 annually in local tax benefit to the communities it serves.
“Our relationship with Otter Tail Power has been essential to the history of our community,” said Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer. “Their investments over more than 110 years have been critical to the success of Fergus Falls. This historic addition of clean energy demonstrates their continued vision for generations to come.”
Public informational tours will be available beginning spring 2024.
Powering communities for more than a century, Rogelstad shared: “Hoot Lake Solar is one of many generation resources that allow us to continue providing reliable, affordable electricity to our customers. With the completion of Hoot Lake Solar, we project nearly 40% of our owned and contracted energy generation will come from renewable resources.”
Currently, Otter Tail Power has reduced carbon emissions from owned generation resources by approximately 43% from 2005 levels. The company is targeting a 50% carbon reduction by 2025 and a 97% reduction by 2050.
Per the submitted release, "Hoot Lake Solar is Minnesota’s third-largest operating solar site based on generation capacity. The company also has two nearly 40-kilowatt solar projects: Blue Jay Solar in Jamestown, North Dakota, and Blue Heron Solar near Ottertail.
More information on Otter Tail Power’s energy generation resources, are available online at otpco.com/EnergyFuture.