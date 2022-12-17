HIGHSPEED

Broadband hardware like this, installed on a customer's home, will provide access to high speed internet to areas that have numerous dead spots or no signal whatsoever.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

It’s possibly a watershed moment in terms of internet connectivity. Gov. Tim Walz announced recently that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans, representing the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.



