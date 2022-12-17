It’s possibly a watershed moment in terms of internet connectivity. Gov. Tim Walz announced recently that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans, representing the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.
The Border-to-Border broadband program will provide grant funding and is administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) office of broadband development.
Providers in Otter Tail and Grant counties are set to receive over $4.5 million of funding that will extend new high-speed internet connections to almost 1,500 homes, farms and businesses in the two counties.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Walz. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
In total, OTC is receiving $4,522,365.90. East Otter Tail Telephone Co./Arvig, is being awarded $1,140,704.90, while Otter Tail Telcom, LLC, is being awarded $3,381,661. Grant, Stevens, Traverse got $2,493,637.00, going solely to Runestone Telephone Association.
In addition to the Governor, OTC commissioner Wayne Johnson said working together made it possible.
“The receipt of the Border-to-Border Broadband grants in OTC is tremendous news for our residents, farms and businesses. It is a true testament to what can be accomplished when broadband providers, townships, the county, and the State of Minnesota work collaboratively toward a common goal,” commented Johnson. “I am proud of the work of everyone involved, this is a critical piece of infrastructure as we move forward into the future. Thanks to everyone who played a part in getting this done.”
The grant maximum is $5 million per project and grant funds may be used to reimburse up to 50 percent of a grantee’s eligible costs of deploying broadband infrastructure. Projects must meet or exceed the state’s 2026 broadband speed goal of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. DEED will soon launch a new Border-to-Border request for proposal to award $67.6 million for broadband deployment ($25 million from the Legislature and $42.6 million in federal funding). Applications will be open on or around Dec. 19.
The two projects in OTC are complex. Otter Tail Telcom will build a 271-mile fiber optic high-speed service network serving 1,186 locations including farms and businesses. They partnered with Elizabeth, Friberg, Aurdal, Dane Prairie, and Buse Townships, DEED and the county.
Chief executive officer for Otter Tail Telcom/Park Region Dave Bickett said: “This collaborative effort with our partners at the State of Minnesota, OTC and local townships will be monumental for Otter Tail Telcom/Park Region to expand broadband access in the county. We will be reaching out to all locations in the coming months as we prepare to implement the project. We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners for their initial and continued support as well as all the residents and businesses in the project area who will entrust us with the privilege to be their communication services provider.”
The other project, overseen by Arvig (East Otter Tail Telephone), will be building a fiber optic mainline in the southeast region of OTC near Battle Lake, Henning, Parkers Prairie and Urbank.
“As a service provider, it’s encouraging to be a part of this large-scale investment in rural broadband in Minnesota,” said David Arvig, vice president, and chief operating officer at Arvig. “These crucial projects will serve residents with the speeds they need to keep up with the next-generation demands of internet connectivity, whether it’s for work, entertainment or day-to-day life.”
OTC’s broadband coordinator through the American Connection Project, Carter Grupp said area townships also made it possible with their financial contributions.
“These projects are big wins for OTC’s critical infrastructure and its residents. We were successful because of the collaboration and partnership between our local providers, the county and several townships who contributed $281,384 to these projects.”
In total, 61 broadband expansion projects around Minnesota will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the DEED. Provider grantees estimate the funding will extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties.
The Walz administration said the new grants represent a significant acceleration of the Border-to-Border Program. DEED had previously provided nearly $130 million in Border-to-Border grants to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses around Minnesota to high-speed internet since the program’s inception in 2014.
Today’s investment includes funding primarily from two sources – half of a $50 million appropriation from the state Legislature signed into law this year by Governor Walz and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
“We’re excited to continue expanding our reach and help more Minnesotans access high-speed broadband,” said Bree Maki, executive director of the DEED office of broadband development. “DEED, broadband providers and Minnesota communities continue to learn how to best leverage federal, state, local, and private resources in complementary ways to expand broadband services. We encourage providers that weren’t funded today to apply for our next grant round so we can continue working together to serve Minnesotans.”
Those without broadband or interested in finding out if home, business or farm is in the project areas listed above contact Carter Grupp at 218-998-8048 or cgrupp@co.ottertail.mn.us.