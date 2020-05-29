The Pelican Rapids school board outlined nearly $200,000 in longterm maintenance and repair projects on school grounds during their meeting May 18.
Projects include $20,000 in renovations to the high school campus’ sewer/water lines with the help of the Otter Tail County and Pelican city street project; $13,000 to replace doors in the elementary school; $3,500 toward sealing campus parking lots; $2,000 for new rock to be used at the football bleachers; and resodding parts of Carr Field.
