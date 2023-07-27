Suad Mohamed Ali, 27, of Pelican Rapids, charged with second and third degree murder for the death of her daughter, made a court appearance on July 24.
According to the court complaint, Otter Tail County dispatch received a report on July 10, at approximately 9:38 p.m., of a three year-old female who was unresponsive at a Pelican Rapids residence on River Road. An officer arrived at the scene and found someone else in the home kneeling and shouting over the female child who was lying on the living room floor.
The child was unresponsive and CPR was initiated. The Pelican Rapids officer observed that Ali was sitting on the couch. He asked what happened and Ali stated that “she killed her.” Later on, according to court records, a sheriff’s office deputy arrived at the residence and initially spoke with Ali who was lying on the couch while CPR was being performed.
Ali told the deputy that she placed her hand over the child’s mouth and suffocated her after the child was continuously crying. She stated she had attempted to stab her child earlier in the night with a knife but that she had not harmed her. The deputy located a knife on the arm of a couch in the living room. Ali stated that she purposely tried to kill her daughter. She also said she shook and suffocated the child and also smiled the entire time CPR was performed. The child was then transported to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes where she was pronounced dead.
Ali was arrested and transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility and shortly afterwards was interviewed. When asked by detectives what happened, Ali said she “killed her.” Ali also went on to state that the child’s father had abandoned them, and that she was raising her daughter with her mother. She said the child was crying for food and that her mother normally fed her, but she was not there. Ali further explained that she punched her daughter in the throat and she did not cry anymore. When asked if she was breathing, she said no. She also stated that she was lonely and did not have a man in her life and took out her anger on her children. She stated that her daughter did not deserve it. She then explained that she laid on top of the child while she was face down on the floor to quiet her.
Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien said she is currently scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Sept. 11.
“I believe that the defense attorney filed a motion on July 26, for a Rule 20 and that is basically a proposal to the court and if the judge agrees with and signs that would be an order for examination to see if the individual in this case is competent to stand trial. It will be on pause if the court signs that order. That hearing on Sept. 11 would not occur then” said Eldien.
Eldien explained that typically once a Rule 20 is set out for 60 days, an evaluator will complete a report for the court about the status within that time period.
Ali remains in custody on a non-cash bond with conditions of $700,000 or cash bail with conditions of $70,000.