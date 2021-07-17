The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is hosting several events this summer where residents can go and learn about plastic waste and engage in some hands-on recycling and art! The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is a plastic recycling makerspace located in the Otter Tail County Recycling Center that got started last year thanks to a Changemaker grant from West Central Initiative. The lab has a shredder, compression oven, injection machine and molds, and an extrusion machine that can be used to recycle waste plastic into objects like bowls, tiles, letters, or art.
Precious Plastic is a global community of recycling innovators that provide open-source designs for machines that can transform ordinary plastic waste items into useful products and art. Communities all over the world have Precious Plastic workshops where they collect plastic, shred plastic and create products from recycled plastic. The goal of Precious Plastic is to have people see plastic as the “precious” resource that it is instead of something disposable by making durable and beautiful objects out of waste plastic.
There are multiple opportunities this summer to check out this unique and exciting new project! Learn how to injection mold a recycled plastic tile at popup events located at Springboard for the Arts and the New York Mills Cultural Center. Multiple area artists have been creating art and other items at the Precious Plastic Lab which will be on display at the first public open house on Aug. 10.
Popup events – make an injection molded tile!
July 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Springboard for the Arts.
July 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Springboard for the Arts.
Aug. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Open house – machine demonstrations, make an injection molded tile, collaborative plastic art installation, and more! Aug. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Otter Tail County Recycling Center. (Project overview and artist introductions at 5:30 p.m.)
The Precious Plastic Lab is available to use as a workspace for individuals who have completed an orientation session with staff. If interested in learning how to use the machines in the Precious Plastic Lab, contact Cedar Walters at 218-998-8914 or cwalters@co.ottertail.mn.us. For more information about this project visit: ottertailcountymn.us/lakes-area-precious-plastic-mix-workspace/ or facebook.com/groups/lakesareapreciousplastic.
