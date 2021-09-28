In order to help the community better prepare for a safe and healthy winter, Lake Region Healthcare and Prairie Ridge Healthcare announced in a press release that they will be offering flu shots and COVID booster shots starting this week.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters were recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use and are available for those over the age of 65, those at high risk for severe infection and those whose occupation frequently exposes them to the virus.
Flu shots, also available starting this week, are recommended for anyone 6 months and older, especially for those who are pregnant, older adults and young children.
Chief medical officer for Lake Region and Prairie Ridge, Dr. Naomi Schmid, is encouraging people to get vaccinated to help protect the community. “The convergence of COVID-19 and influenza season will again make it more difficult to discern which virus is causing symptoms,” she stated in the press release. “The possibility of getting both viruses at the same time could be an extra inconvenience to some, or even deadly to others. Plus keeping our kids healthy and in school is so important,” she added.
Schmid stated that it is safe and advisable for those individuals who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot to get their flu vaccine and booster shot at the same time.
Initial COVID-19 vaccines are also available for those who have not received one yet. These vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19 variants, including the delta variant.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been granted full approval by the FDA for individuals 16 years of age and older and is authorized for emergency use for anyone over the age of 12. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Jansen COVID-19 vccine have also been authorized for emergency use in individuals 18 years of age and older.
People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or a flu shot can expect some side effects such as fatigue, headache, fever and chills, which are temporary and normal and an indication that your body is building protection.
Appointments for flu shots and COVID boosters are available by calling the clinic appointment lines. A schedule of public flu vaccine clinics can be found online at lrhc.org/flushots and prairiehealth.org/flushots. For COVID-19 tests, individuals can call appointment lines and schedule a test with the LRH drive-thru or with their provider, or they can visit the walk-in clinic.
Additional information regarding COVID testing options, vaccine opportunities, education and prevention is available at lrhc.org/covid19.
