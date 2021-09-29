The historic building, known as the “nurses cottage” on the former Kirkbride designed Regional Treatment Center grounds, plans to open soon as a repurposed assisted-living facility named The Cottage Senior Living.
Reservations and inquiries are being accepted by the management company of the facility, Northern Oaks Senior Living, with headquarters in Fargo.
According to Northern Oaks Senior Living president, Amy Deacon, “countless hours and months have been spent in restoring the building and people will feel the history of the building when they first walk in.”
Work began on the massive refurbishment project in April of 2020. Deacon said many options for prospective residents will be available, from smaller units, to those requiring more care and space with customized levels of assisted living services.
Historic preservation has been a key component and goal of the project, from the most miniscule details like the fireplace in the main dining area on the main floor with its original design, right down to the tile floors in some areas. Also original doors have been repurposed, as well as some original beams. The main entrance door will also be on the north side of the building, instead of the original south entrance, which will now open up into a beautiful garden area in the 31,542-square-foot building.
“The stairwells within the building were also reused with original trim. The second and third floors will primarily be used for residents who can live more independently, said Deacon.
The finishing touches are underway now, but the space, when fully completed, will provide assisted living for around 43 or possibly more residents, and will include space for residents with memory loss.
In addition to Northern Oaks Senior Living, the lead designer on the project has been Mutchler Bartram Architects, with other design partners including C.I. Construction LLC., MBN Engineering, Bruce Laugtug PE, and Boelter Landmark.
