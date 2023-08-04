Any major surgery can be complex, sometimes however, the helping hand of a robotic device may make it go smoother. While it may seem futuristic, it’s not.
At Lake Region Healthcare, Dr. Christopher Rott, an Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in joint replacement, uses an advanced digital navigation system called VELYS Hip Navigation for anterior hip replacement surgeries.
“The VELYS is the name of the system. It’s kind of a play on velocity, speed and precision. They have a division of VELYS which is for hip navigation. It’s completely non-evasive. It's 100% image based on x-ray images we take in the operating room. So it’s still navigation but it’s not robotically driven in the hips yet,” said Rott.
Rott said it takes all the images and analyzes them in real time in the operating room.
“We take specific x-rays of the hip that are put into the computer system and the computer digitally maps the hip based upon some landmarks that are marked. They analyze them and through those bony landmarks we can determine the position and angle of the inclination,” said Rott.
Rott said it then recommends the best implant as well with those specific measurements.
“Until we had these technologies we didn’t really have a way to get data on the positions of things,” said Rott.
All the analyzing previously would take place post-operatively.
In another part of the country, another physician is also doing groundbreaking surgeries.
Derek Ochiai, M.D., Virginia's leading board-certified arthroscopic hip surgeon and sports medicine doctor is doing hips and knees with the device.
“We’re basically using a robot that you put in CT scans of that patient that helps get the implants in the correct position. We’re using it for the hip and knee replacement," said Ochiai.
Ochiai mentions it’s not as automated as one would think.
“You have to tell the robot what to do. You have the CT scan but then you have to orient the robot to that specific patient their CT scan and anatomy match up. Then the robot will help you to make cuts in the bone where you would optimally be where you want those cuts to be so that the implants will fit in the optimal position,” said Ochiai.
“It can make the surgery more precise. It’s really unclear right now whether it's going to change the long-term outcomes of hip and knee replacements because those are both very successful operations with very high success rates, overall. Theoretically if you made the cuts more precise that may lead to the implant functioning better over a longer period of time,” explained Ochiai.
Ochiai said robotic joint replacements haven’t been out that long and it’s sometimes really hard to see improvements in something that’s already highly successful.
“Something that already had a 75% success rate and it increases to 80% that’s easy to see. If some procedures have a high 90% success rate then it takes a lot longer to see if something is going marginally better because it started off in a good place already,” said Ochiai. “They’re being done around the country. There’s multiple different orthopedic implant companies that have robotic platforms for robotic joint replacements. There’s also multiple centers doing research on whether or not this is beneficial and which cases would it be the most useful on."
In the fast-evolving world of medical technology, there's an extraordinary breakthrough in the field of hip surgery - robotic hip surgery. Is robotic hip surgery one-size-fits-all? What are the challenges that surgeons might face with using a robot for surgery? Can a robot ensure accuracy of incisions, precise implant placement and minimization of soft tissue damage? Can a robot help tailor personalized surgical approaches? Are there any drawbacks to robotic surgery?
Katie Johnson, vice president of mission engagement, said that robotic surgery could potentially be part of LRH’s growth plans in the future.