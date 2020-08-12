Minnesota’s Primary Day was Tuesday, Aug. 11 and residents throughout Otter Tail County showed up to decide who would be represented in November's general election ballots. Candidates were selected for county commissioner, school board, mayor, city council, U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
There is only one race for city council as both Victoria McWane-Creek and Brent Thompson are running for Ward 3, while Wards 1, 2 and 4 have unopposed incumbents (Jim Fish, Tom Rufer and Anothony Hicks respectively). This is Hick’s second election in a row running unopposed in Ward 4, which makes up southwest Fergus Falls.
For county commissioner, Kurt Mortenson (48.08%) and Christine Tungseth (23.29%) won the ballot for District 3. In District 1, Betsy Roder (23.18%) and Dan Bucholz (20.08%) won the ballot for District 1 in a close race against Marcia Huddleston (18.71%), Vance Bachmann (16.81%), Andrew Klinnert (12.34%) and Rick Snelgrove (8.89%). Lee Rogness and Angie Brown were the only candidates for District 5.
For the Fergus Falls school board race, all three incumbents are running unopposed (Steve Vigessa, Natalie Knutson and Matt Lemke).
In the Fergus Falls mayoral race, incumbent Ben Schierer will be running against John Strauch.
In the U.S. Senate race, Otter Tail County reflected the state’s decisions with Tina Smith (84.54%) for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) ticket and Jason Lewis (58.07%) won for the Republican ticket.
For U.S. House of Representatives District 7, Michelle Fischbach (52.03%) won among Republicans and Collin Peterson (75.61%), incumbent, won among the DFL. Rae Hart Anderson (68.49%) won the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis ticket.
For State Representative District 8A, Jordan Rasmusson (GOP) will be running against Brittany Johnson (DFL).
For State Senate, District 8 will see Bill Ingebritsen (GOP), incumbent, running against Michelle Anderson (DFL). For District 12, Torrey Westrom (GOP), incumbent, will be running against Jill Abahsain (DFL). For District 2, Paul Utke (GOP), incumbent, will run against Leonard Alan Roy (DFL).
For the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 8B, Mary Franson (GOP), incumbent, will be running against Carol Wenner (DFL). In District 2B, Steve Green (GOP), incumbent, will be running against David Suby (DFL). In 12A, Jeffery Backer (GOP), incumbent, will be running against Murray Smart (DFL).
