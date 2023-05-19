It seems like a common complaint to hear today that teenagers spend too much time using technology and electronics. Phones, computers, video games; what good can it lead to? All of the time spent on the internet and smartphones could be considered wanted time. Now a group of high school students are changing the narrative and using their experience with technology to lend a helping hand to a local boy.
Around a year ago, Stephanie Green had come across an idea that caught her attention. A group called e-NABLE is described on its website as “an online global community of digital humanitarian volunteers from all over the world who are using 3D printers to make free and low cost prosthetic upper limb devices for children and adults in need.” Stephanie knew she had to find someone to help bring this idea to fruition for her son. She talked to family and friends with 3D printing capabilities, but it never seemed to work out.
“Distance and time were big factors. Measuring and fitting the prosthetic would be a lot more work and a lot trickier trying to do it over distance,” she explained. She was at a stand still until her seventh grade son came home from school with a 3D printed project. Green reached out to the teacher right away to see if the school could help her son out.
Six-year-old Leo Green was born with symbrachydactyly, which means he has a limb difference. “For him that means he has a much smaller palm on that hand, no fingers, and a non-functioning thumb.” Stephanie said Leo calls it his “little hand”. Although he adapts to most situations that arise, once he started school some things became more challenging when both hands don’t grip and grasp. Green showed Leo the website and he, too, became excited for the project of creating a new hand.
Once the teacher from Kennedy Secondary School’s Introduction to Engineering Design class, Mr. Donaghue, was in contact with Stephanie in March, the ball started rolling. The e-NABLE website offered software and files compatible with the school computer system.
Donaghue said, “It took time to learn the process to virtually fit the prosthetic hand on the software, edit the parts of the hand, 3D print a prototype and finally assemble and test it.” The very knowledgeable students were excited and eager to learn how to do each step. After a functioning prototype was done, it was time to meet Leo and start the design process.
Stephanie shared that although Leo was nervous to meet the high school students who would be doing the printing, the nerves disappeared quickly due to the students being so kind and patient with him. When the day finally came where Leo could take the hand with him back to his school, he was ecstatic. The office staff at McKinley School asked Leo questions and he showed them all his new “mechanical hand,” as he calls it. He told his mom, “I never want to take this off!” Stephanie added, “He thinks it looks really cool and he is learning new ways to use it everyday.”
The whole project has been heartwarming and special for everyone involved. When asked if he would consider doing it again, Donaghue said, “After witnessing the joy and excitement of seeing the client being able to use the hand today, it is definitely something to consider for the future.” The Greens have been touched by the willingness and commitment of the students to do this project for Leo: “I just want to let everyone know what an amazing bunch of young people we have in our community and what a great school system we have. It's full of faculty and staff who really care and amazing students who are going to do wonderful things in the world. We can all be so proud of these kids and of our school district that supports and encourages them in their efforts to enhance their education and do good in the community.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone