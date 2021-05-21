Printmaker Michael Weatherly concluded his “Behind the Door” exhibit at Kaddatz Studios with a private showing for residents and staff of the Matthew House, a local halfway house listed in the drug treatment directory.
Weatherly’s exhibit examined addiction specific to the opioid crisis and the complexities of human emotion. In addition to prints created from hand-carved pieces of wood, linoleum and cintra, the exhibit boasted four full-sized doors that were hand carved, inked and transferred onto paper by hand using a wooden spoon.
The doors represented different aspects of opioid addiction, a topic Weatherly feels is necessary to address as it continues affecting communities.
“I have no experience with addiction,” Weatherly explained, “so it is important to make sure that I am representing the topic accurately.”
The private showing with the Matthew House served multiple purposes, one of which was for Weatherly to gain feedback needed to ensure that the work was accurately representative of addiction. Weatherly visited with attendees individually then presented his work, opening the floor to questions, feedback and group discussion.
Much discussion was directed toward the doors. Each door depicted a different aspect of opioid addiction — drowning in pills, praying with a rosary made of capsules, grasping prison bars constructed from opioids, and death due to addiction. Residents from the Matthew House shared that the representation of the struggle of addiction as a whole was accurately displayed in Weatherly’s work. They also made suggestions and offered ideas for new work that focuses on addiction. Their feedback enables Weatherly to move forward with the project. He plans to complete four additional doors.
“Doors are a two-way portal,” he shared. “You can hide behind them, but you don’t have to stay there. You can walk out of them, close them and never look back.”
Along with the private showing came the announcement that Kaddatz Galleries secured funding for a printmaking studio. A followup statement from Kaddatz Galleries stated that the Lake Region Arts Council has approved full funding for the Kaddatz Galleries to launch a printmaking center with classes for youth and adults. The funding will also provide space and printmaking equipment to regional artists to create new work and exhibits, promoting career advancement. The printmaking center is slated to open in July of 2021 and classes will be offered to the Matthew House at no charge thanks to funding received from the Frank Veden Charitable Trust in support of Kaddatz Galleries Art Reach Program designed to bring enriching arts experiences to underserved populations in the community.
This activity is made possible by voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
