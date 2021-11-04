Productive Alternatives Inc., has added a new product to their lineup. The organization purchased Bait Up, an innovative and unique live-bait container that allows anglers to quickly choose live bait without chasing them with a net. Its design allows the angler to completely submerge the bait and replenish old stale low-oxygenated water without the loss of any live bait.
The innovation is something anglers can use year-round. Whether it is wading or walking, kayak or canoe, or ice fishing, Bait Up meets every angler’s needs. There are three basic components of the Bait Up container: the floating basket, dual lid design, and the durable clear container. The floating basket lifts the bait out of the container. The dual lid allows for quick and dry bait selection. No net, cold hands or losing bait.
Bait Up is sold in two different sizes. Bait Up 20 is 7 inches tall and 3 inches round and Bait Up 35 is 8.5 inches inches tall and 3.625 inches round. This product is available in stores and online. Productive Alternatives has an extensive history of supporting the needs of businesses by delivering high-quality products at a more affordable price point. Manufacturing of products like Bait Up is done through Productive Alternatives’ Fergus Falls facility. Since 1959 they have been creating jobs for individuals with unique circumstances.
