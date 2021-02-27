You never know what will fuel a lifetime passion. For Todd Heimdal, it was the day he was handed a broom handle and a string at the age of 5. His makeshift fishing pole provided him with the passion for fishing, which has only grown over the course of his lifetime.
“It was something I could do all day, even at age 5, and I still can (fish all day),” shared Todd.
His love for fishing brought Todd and his wife, Kari, to Brandon, following his retirement from the United States Postal Service (USPS), where he worked for over 31 years as a postal carrier in the Minneapolis metropolitan area. Initially, Todd attended school for auto body repair, but benefits of paid vacation, insurance and stability led him to his career with USPS.
“(Working for USPS) was mostly an excellent time. It is a place where your co-workers are like family, in a sense,” he reflected upon his time as a postal worker.
His training in auto body repair didn’t go to waste, though. Todd set up shop out of his garage, enabling him to make a little extra money so his wife was able to stay home with their three children until they were all in school. Now that he is retired from USPS, he is spending more time working on cars, as he opened up a small shop in Brandon where he works primarily on restoration projects and a very small amount of customer work, which is obtained by drive-by inquiries or word-of-mouth advertising.
Retirement and auto body aren’t what brought Todd to Brandon, though. His passion for fishing is what led him out of the metropolitan suburbs and into rural Minnesota. Throughout his years with USPS, Todd was an avid angler, squeezing in an hour or two whenever he could, between his long hours at work, his side auto body projects, and, most importantly, his time with his family. When the time for retirement was nearing, Todd began searching for a quiet place with a beautiful view where he could enjoy his retirement with a fishing pole in his hand. He found a good deal on lake property in Brandon, largely in part to the presence of a dilapidated cabin, which was said to be uninhabitable. The price was right, the view was fantastic, and the fishing was good, so Todd jumped at the opportunity, planning to park his camper on the property as his own little oasis and demolish the cabin; but curiosity swept in and Heimdal decided to investigate the actual state of the cabin.
It wasn’t good. The cabin was rotten. You had to choose where to step carefully, for fear of falling through the floor. At one point, Todd leaned against a bedroom wall and found himself falling into the garage as the wall crumbled. However, the cause of the damage was pinpointed and Todd decided that he was going to fix it and transform the cabin from a crumbling mess into a cozy home, and that’s exactly what he did. While the cabin is still a work in progress, Todd and Kari, along with their dogs (and two of their son’s pets) live comfortably in the cozy space he has rebuilt. The cabin was mostly gutted on the inside and the exterior walls were completely rebuilt. A new roof and siding along with a new furnace and air conditioning unit were installed as well.
“Now it’s a newish old cabin,” Todd joked.
Cabin projects are primarily tackled in the winter months, so Todd can spend the warmer months fueling his passion by fishing, though ice fishing and making lures can still be accomplished during the frigid winter months. Todd started making fishing lures about 20 years ago, focusing primarily on buzzbaits and bucktails which are both speed-retrieve baits.
“I’m an aggressive person and that’s how I usually fish,” he explained of his lures of choice. Once he has the materials in hand, a lure can be created in about 30 minutes.
“I used to make lures to sell, but it’s tough to want to give them up, so I just make them for my own use now,” he shared.
Todd fishes for all types of fish, both freshwater and saltwater, but his favorite in this region are muskellunge fish, more commonly referred to as muskies. Muskies are the largest fish in the pike family.
“I like to catch fish with a lot of teeth,” Todd laughed, sharing that sharks are his favorite saltwater fish to catch.
In this freshwater fishing community, a catch measuring 50 inches in length is a once-in-a-lifetime, trophy-catch experience. Todd has caught 23 fish measuring in excess of the 50-inch mark, and 35 muskies total, stressing that he is strictly a catch-and-release angler. “That’s what it’s all about, the release,” he explained. “It’s hard on fish to be handled, especially when they are that big. If you aren’t careful or if you drop them, they could die, so I don’t even hold them to take photos anymore, I just let them go right away.”
He did, however, happen to have a photo of his largest catch, a 50-inch, 54-pound muskie, which he promptly released after a quick photo op.
Like every passionate angler, Heimdal has a mental library full of fish stories, one of which he shared. “One day my buddy picked me up to go fishing and we only had about an hour. He said let’s go over here and I said, ‘No, let’s go to the dead tree.’ So we went to the dead tree and the second cast of the day I stuck this fish. (A muskie.) Six casts later he stuck another big one. That’s all we caught that day. The next day we said, ‘Well, let’s do it again!’ When we got out on the lake, my very first cast of the day I stuck that one (see photo). My buddy said to me, ‘I suppose tomorrow it’s just going to jump into the boat!’”
Todd has decided that he has had enough ice fishing for this season and is shifting his focus to his remodeling projects and car restorations until regular fishing season is once again here and he can spend his days floating on the water, pole in hand as the fish swim below and maybe, just maybe, this will be the year he breaks his personal record for largest catch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.