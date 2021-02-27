What does a high school technology specialist and self-professed “gadget junkie” with close to three decades in education do for a hobby after classrooms and hallways have emptied? Well, if you’re Jesse Thorstad, in the span of only a year you take your passion for all things tech and piggyback it into a thriving local business serving lakes country and beyond by offering customers custom 360-degree virtual tours.
Thorstad named his fledgling hobby turned part-time job Lakes Area 360 and said when he originally had the idea he thought it would be used mostly in real estate to provide tours of homes for buyers too far away to see in person. That all changed with the onset of the pandemic.
“The focus of my work has really shifted from what I thought it would be — real estate — to definitely businesses that want to show customers what the insides of their stores look like,” Thorstad said. “Organizations like colleges, especially now with COVID restrictions happening, are unable to have the tours they used to have in person so I’ve been able to provide that.”
Creating a custom tour begins with Thorstad meeting with a prospective client in person at the location. While being shown around the facility Thorstad will find out what the owner is hoping to accomplish with a virtual tour before setting up his 360-degree camera, a tool that allows him to capture a 3D panorama covering the full horizontal and vertical field of view. During filming Thorstad places his camera in strategic areas paying close attention to how rooms intersect so that as he goes from room to room he doesn’t break up the continuity of moving from panorama to panorama in postproduction.
“You have to think first of all ‘How are we going to show off what’s in this space’ but also ‘how’re we going to connect these things together in a flow that really feels natural,’ that’s the easy part,” Thorstad said about the process.
After that’s finished the next step is to take the captured images and upload them into the computer to be edited, followed by “stitching them together” so that the images are panoramic otherwise they will come across flat and not make sense.
From there everything’s loaded into special software on his computer which allows him to set the connections from one panorama to another continuing the process until it’s complete. The final step is uploading the tour to a web server.
“I want to capture whatever the client wants to share,” Thorstad said. “I really want the end tour to highlight the things they want to highlight and to share the space the way they see it in their heads.”
Thorstad said the whole process for a typical-sized house can be done in 4-8 hours. He added that some of the bigger projects he’s been involved with have taken 30-40 hours from start to finish.
When Sherri Stamps, owner of Wing-Bain Funeral home with three locations including Montevideo, Granite Falls and Clara City was looking to attain a better “online footprint” she turned to Thorstad to help set up online 360 tours for two of the funeral homes.
“In speaking with Jesse he was very informative and accommodating to work with and in no time at all, he was at our business making a virtual tour. He made a virtual tour of both Granite Falls and Montevideo. When I asked if he could also do a short video, he had no problem switching gears and we were able to accomplish that too in the same visit,” Stamps said. “Our goal was to give the consumer peace of mind seeing our faces, facilities and hearing our voices. I would recommend Lakes Area 360 to anyone that will listen, the professionalism, speed and above all, quality surpassed my expectations. Lakes Area 360 is a rare gem these days!”
In October, Thorstad, a known drone enthusiast of over six years, became an FFA-certified drone pilot after numerous requests from others to capture locations for them. He said unlike hobby use for any type of commercial drone work it’s mandatory pilots be certified.
“Now besides saying I can come inside your building and provide this virtual experience for folks I can tie in footage from the outside of the space into that tour,” Thorstad said. “A number of the most recent tours I’ve done actually start with drone videography of the location and transitions then into the interior of the building so you can go tour it in 360 — those two components really fit well together to share the story and experience of a location.”
For prospective clients, Thorstad said the easiest way to contact him is through the Lakes Area 360 website lakesarea360.com.
“Having a 360 tour allows your facility or business, whatever it is, to be open 24 hours a day, so if you would like to have eyeballs from anywhere in the world see your place of business or the home that you’re trying to sell or whatever, having a virtual tour, getting it online is a really immersive way to do it,” Thorstad said, adding that the virtual tour can be linked with Google search results, in turn, making the subject more appealing to a younger age demographic by staying current with tech trends and expectations.
As for the future of Lakes Area 360 Thorstad said he has no plans to replace working at the school with his virtual business and would like to see if he can meld his virtual tour experience with virtual reality at some point, offering the teachers he works with another tool to help educate students.
For questions or to schedule an appointment contact Thorstad through his website lakesarea360.com.
