To sit and talk with Buzz and Ann Lundeen, is to sit in the company of genuinely caring people whose love and dedication to each other and the Otter Tail County area is certainly evident.
Missy Hermes, who nominated the Lundeens for Citizens of the Year, said this in her nomination: "I hope that it will be acceptable to nominate both Buzz and Ann Lundeen together because truly they have a partnership that has been instrumental in the progress of Fergus Falls. Together they have run a business that goes back over 100 in years in this community, providing good jobs, a living wage, insurance, pensions and more. This business is integral to our business, agricultural and retail community beyond even the borders of OTC. In addition, the Lundeens are abundantly supportive of the arts and cultural community. They are generous donors to the Center for the Arts, the Kaddatz Gallery, the Fergus Falls Public Library, Friends of the Library, the Otter Tail County Historical Society, Minnesota Public Radio and the Boy Scouts of America. Where Ann has been a huge advocate for literacy in the community, volunteering with Friends of the Library and the Fergus Falls Big Read committees, Buzz is active in civic organizations such as the Rotary Club. He is also a member of the Fergus Falls Oak Grove Cemetery Board. I’m sure that there are many other ways that the Lundeens support our community that I can’t even name because it is done in a quiet, unassuming way, without seeking publicity. The bring a positivity to our community and are deserving of the title Citizens of the Year."
With a heartfelt nomination that says it all, one that is so accurate of the Lundeens' commitment to the betterment of the region, the selection committee for Citizen of the Year couldn't have agreed more.
Joining past Citizen of the Year honorees, Gary Spies, healthcare workers amidst COVID-19 and Pam Muxfeldt, are the 2023 Citizens of the Year — Buzz & Ann Lundeen.
Spies, who is both the inaugural winner of the honor and a friend of the Lundeens, provided the following upon learning of their designation: "They're awesome citizens — they deserve it. There's no question about it ... I think (they are the) right people."
With heartfelt congratulations for a couple so deserving, Daily Journal Media sat down with Buzz and Ann for an emotion-filled trip down memory lane.
Buzz and Ann Lundeen met when they both were students at Macalester College in St. Paul. Buzz had grown up in Fergus Falls, and Ann hailed from Aberdeen, S.D. Buzz went on to earn his masters degree from the University of Chicago, and later left for basic training for the Air National Guard.
Amidst their education and early adulthood, the couple married in 1961.
"That's the way it was in those days, you get married when you're young," Buzz chuckled. "I was called a cradle robber, you know. Ann's so much younger than I am."
This elicited a roar of laughter. "Yeah, three years," Ann grinned.
Buzz and Ann have now resided in Fergus Falls for more than 60 years, raising their four kids in town and involving them in their philanthropic work along the way.
"You learn by example," Ann shared of involving her children and encouraging the involvement of young people in serving the community in which they live. "You have to do, not just talk. It's important to know that you are in a community and that there are many needs and things that you can do something about."
"Philanthropy goes father than money — it's time," continued Ann, highlighting that while Buzz works with money and time, time is her primary service to the community — and all of it is done as part of a larger group effort.
Ann was instrumental, along with many others, in getting Charles Beck involved with Kaddatz Galleries, multiple literacy programs, Salvation Army, sitting on boards and so much more.
While Ann shared of her work within the community, Buzz encouraged her onward, smiling and adding bits of admirable information about his wife — a sentiment that was returned by Ann when Buzz shared of his accomplishments.
Buzz is currently the oldest and longest-standing Rotarian in the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary Club, joining the civic club in the 1960's. His involvement with various boards and fundraising projects has been crucial to their success over the years, with his work on getting the new stone gate at Oak Grove Cemetery a recent accomplishment.
Hanging on the wall of Buzz's office and pointed out by Ann, is the Civilian Award, presented to Buzz for his assistance on the fundraising for the Tommy Nelson Salvation Army building, which is no longer in existence, but was located where Bimbo Bakery currently stands. "Very few people get that (award)," Buzz explained. "Salvation Army officers come in and look at it just because they've never seen one before."
In 1976, Buzz's father established the Lundeen Foundation, which provides money to young people for educational purposes and the arts. While many members of the Lundeen family have been involved in the foundation in various capacities throughout the years, Buzz still sits on the board of directors, and his son, Paul Lundeen, primarily works with running the foundation, getting it organized and navigating funds to 40-plus different individuals/categories.
Other friends of Buzz and Ann elaborated on the couple that they know so well, sharing their excitement and thoughts on the newest Citizens of the Year.
John MacFarlane, shared: "When we moved to Fergus 40-plus years ago, it was our good fortune to be neighbors to Buzz and Ann Lundeen and their family. They took on the task of making us feel welcome and saw that we became involved in the community. (We) appreciated that and noted it was a practice of theirs, as was participation in efforts that moved Fergus forward. Lundeens Inc. has, and continues, to provide a lot of stability to the downtown business district. They both deserve recognition for at least six decades of service to the community."