During the January 2019 polar vortex, Jeff and Karen Lees left their Colorado town to move to lakes country. They bought their home on Lake Ethel sight unseen and began developing a plan. “We’ve been coming here for 25 years. Karen’s parents are here,” Jeff shared.
“We owned an eyeglass shop in Colorado. We sold it before COVID hit and decided to go live on a lake. We’re not ready to retire. We had been dabbling in making cider and wine and we decided that this is what we want to do,” Karen added.
While the area hosts many wonderful microbreweries, there are no cideries in the area. The Lees family seized the opportunity to introduce something new to the lakes area by opening a cidery, offering a gluten-free alcoholic beverage for those who have sensitivities.
With a plan and a purpose, 1910 Sip House took root. The cidery got its name from an old barn the Lees took down in order to place the grain bin the cidery is housed in. The barn’s hay door had 1910 painted on it and is on display in the cidery. A lot of the wood within the cidery was repurposed using materials from the original barn.
The Sip House is housed in a modified grain bin. The bin came from Fergus Falls after a tree fell on the roof. The Lees family replaced the roof and worked with contractors and the department of health to get everything in the appropriate order for the cidery to operate. The bin has an attached patio as well as other outdoor seating, like picnic tables or seating around a firepit. There is a quaint wooden swing hanging from a tree branch and the gardens are a lovely addition to the view of Lake Ethel.
The Lees have been involved in cider making for the past five years.
“We really dialed it in last winter,” Jeff explained of their process. “There are thousands of yeast strains to use. We had all winter to research and read. When we found (the yeast strain), we found it! This is it! This is how we want to do it,” Lees reminisced about their first, staple cider. From there, the successful fermentation continued.
“We have a couple of staples that won an award at the Detroit Lakes Beerfest earlier this summer. We are going to keg those,” Jeff said.
When discussing their progress and process with friends back in Colorado, the Lees family learned cideries rarely ferment flavors.
“They add flavor at the end, it’s called backsweetening. Shortly after, I woke up in the middle of the night one night and thought, ‘Why don’t we backsweeten to the glass instead of to the keg?’ ”
With that, their coffee-shop style cidery found its niche. The Lees family has created a variety of their own simple syrups and use organic juices and coffee-shop style syrups to develop their flavors.
The Lees family source their juice from a Minnesota apple orchard.
“We found a partnership with an orchard in Lake City. They will pick (apples) Monday, press them on Tuesday morning and we pick up the juice and pump it into our fermentation tank when we get back later that morning. That’s less than a 24-hour
turnaround from being picked until getting it in the tank,” Jeff Lees explained, speaking highly of the in-state partnership with the orchard.
The 1910 Sip House opened in October 2020 and plans to operate year-round. From book clubs to work parties to small events, the Lees family is looking forward to meeting new patrons.
“Ride your sled over and enjoy a hot cider or host your book club here. We are learning about the food truck industry and you can cater a small party,” Jeff said.
“You also can come here and read a book or sit on your computer. We have WiFi,” Karen added.
1910 Sip House is pet friendly, though pets need to be leashed at all times. Children are welcome, though the Lees family are the first to admit that they don’t have a lot to offer them. The cidery does not offer food and it’s focus is primarily on its cider offerings. Gluten-free options are ciders, both hot and cold, Italian sodas, and Coca-Cola products. The Lees family has also developed a bourbon barrel aged cider, which may contain trace amounts of gluten due to the process of fermentation within the barrel.
You can find 1910 Sip House on Facebook or at their website: 1910siphouse.com/.
