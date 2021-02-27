Tucked away on the east side of Fergus Falls, just off East Mount Faith Avenue, is Oak Grove Cemetery.
“The town history, the community history, is in Oak Grove,” says Otter Tail County Historical Society director Chris Schuelke.
Oak Grove Cemetery was founded in 1873 and, at 40 acres, it’s the largest and one of the oldest cemeteries in Otter Tail County. It’s the only nondenominational church in the city limits of Fergus Falls and the resting place of some of the city’s greats: Prince Honeycutt, the first recorded Black baseball player in Minnesota; the Kaddatz family; Civil War veterans E.E. Corliss, Charles McKay and James Compton; the first permanent resident of Fergus Falls, Ernest Buse; and many others.
“It has a long history of people that have been buried there. Chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Roger Dell, is buried out there,” says Buzz Lundeen, president of the Oak Grove Cemetery Association. “It has a lot of history, a lot of names that a lot of people will remember. And, of course, we’re still an active cemetery, burying all the time.”
There are, at the time of writing, 7,887 people buried in Oak Grove Cemetery. Some, as mentioned, are renowned for their accomplishments: McKay fought at Gettysburg and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor; Corliss was responsible for moving the county seat to Fergus Falls and served on the Minnesota House of Representatives; John Lauritzen helped build the Fergus Falls State Hospital, Kaddatz Hotel, River Inn, City Hall and Park Region Luther College, all now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Others buried at the cemetery, though, were laid to rest in unmarked graves, their names forgotten. The cemetery’s “Potter’s Field,” also known as a common grave, goes back to the founding of the cemetery and has several unmarked graves with unknown occupants. Records for those graves have been lost, to time or to fire.
Schuelke says, “To me it’s kind of the great equalizer. You have people from all walks of life, but regardless, at Oak Grove, you can have a spot.”
On one hand you have Potter’s Field, and on the other you have the 30-foot Adams obelisk, a monument remembering the Adams family, located in the northeast corner of the cemetery. Elmer Adams was a Minnesota state representative and senator as well as former editor of the Fergus Falls Journal and former president of First National Bank of Fergus Falls.
In some ways Henry Page, who is also laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery, embodies that duality: Born in New Hampshire, Page founded the First National Bank in 1872 and helped build three flour mills in the town. However, he had to borrow heavily to construct a dam to help build his third mill and the price of wheat plummeted in 1892, leading to a drop in the price of flour. A fire destroyed his second mill and a horse riding accident severely injured him. He lost everything and died a pauper.
As well as the city’s founders many of Oak Grove Cemetery’s residents are also emblematic of American history.
“You have Yankees from New England, you have old stock Americans that moved here after the Civil War,” Schuelke says. “The cemetery, the early citizens, prominent people, epitomize that great Western push after the Civil War. It was one of the biggest migrations of Americans within America after the Civil War to take advantage of the Homestead Act and the opening up of millions and millions of acres of land, and of course you have European immigrants.”
Aside from its residents, the cemetery also has exceptional natural beauty and landmarks. “The Blue Blazes Trail used for hiking is just east of the cemetery,” Lundeen says.
In a 1991 interview with the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, Lundeen said the cemetery’s large cottonwood tree was the largest tree in the county. Budget cuts to Minnesota’s Department of Resources meant that it was difficult to find state foresters to measure trees nominated to Minnesota’s Native Big Tree registry.
Lundeen said at the time that he would consider it the county’s largest cottonwood, “until someone proves otherwise.” In a recent follow-up conversation, he stood by his words: “I just bragged that it was the biggest tree in Otter Tail County and nobody said it wasn’t, so it must be.”
Of course, there’s also the cemetery’s eponymous oak. “There’s a lot of oak trees and great big ones, too,” Lundeen said.
Oak Grove Cemetery also allows families to choose whichever marker they’d like for a grave, or to have no markers at all. “We allow any kind of monument to be put in, whether it’s a bright monument or an obelisk like the Adams family has, or even don’t have to have any markers,“ Lundeen said. “We’re very flexible with how people can remember their loved ones.”
Lundeen also has plans to update and improve the current entrance and signage.
“Right now we’re in the process of building a new entrance to the place, going to start in the spring — new signage and new fencing, make it look a little nicer,” he says. “That’s something new that’s going to happen.”
