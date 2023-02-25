A community dedicated to what is called Furry Fandom is where local artist and costume designer, Jay Wiersma, finds inspiration for their work.
As Wiersma explains, Furry Fandom is a group of people globally that create characters, have dance competitions or just hang out together.
“They are just a group of people who are fans of creating anthropomorphic characters that are animalistic-like with human qualities, like for instance, the animals in the movie Zootopia, or the old Robin Hood animated movie, with the fox — they walk on two legs," Wiersma explained, adding that oftentimes, creating unique, individual characters is commonplace.
Wiersma, who discovered the community as a kid, said there are thousands of people that make costumes or are artists within the artist-based fandom.
“I was about 12 or 13 when I found out about (Furry Fandom). It started out with cosplay conventions, cause I used to watch Youtube videos of people at cosplay conventions and then I saw these furry characters in the background, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I just love love this. It looks so cool!'"
Wiersma approached their mother, asking if they could get a fur suit, which was initially met with reluctance. Ultimately, their mother suggested that they learn to make their own.
A fur suit is akin to a full-body mascot-style costume.
“I didn’t know where to get the materials at first. I started by getting some lower quality fur in town, but eventually I found places online — different websites where I could get special materials. It became this whole thing that began back around 2010 and 2011. It helped me really come out of my shell,” said Wiersma.
Wiersma said when they wear the costumes it gives them more confidence to interact with people, make friends and have good social interaction. They said that’s why a lot of people find a place to belong in the Furry Fandom community.
Wiersma used to accept commissioned work, where they would create costumes for other people, but had negative experiences with that because of the unreasonable expectations customers would have regarding production time and quantity of fur suits requested.
Since, Wiersma has decided to offer pre-mades, or fur suits that are previously made, which are offered to close friends. The fur suits are priced around $1,000 to $1,500 and require a lot of mental energy and time to produce a completed product — about 3-4 months, on average.
Fully suited up, conventions are held for those who choose to attend.
“They have dance competitions where people dance in these suits, which I have actually performed in. It’s really fun meeting new friends in the furry community.”