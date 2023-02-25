Minnesota has a rich tradition of military service and has long been home to a stalwart contingent of citizens answering the call to serve. When the Civil War began in April of 1861, Minnesota Governor Alexander Ramsey immediately pledged 1,000 volunteer troops to aid the Union in the war effort to President Abraham Lincoln, making Minnesota the first state to do so.
The United States Military is comprised of five branches, those branches being the Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and the newly-minted Space Force.
The Space Force, created in 2019, exists within the department of the Air Force and was formed from the former Air Force Space Command.
Well over 300,000 veterans call Minnesota home, which is approximately 6% of the state’s population. Out of the approximately 60,000 people residing within Otter Tail County, about 4,000 are veterans.
Coast Guard
The United States Coast Guard serves as both a federal law enforcement agency as well as a military force and operates as a component of the Department of Homeland security. The U.S. Coast Guard enforces the nation’s laws at sea, protects the marine environment and guards the vast coastline and ports of the U.S., while also standing ready to provide critical lifesaving and search and rescue services.
Mike Casey grew up in Fergus Falls and was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard from 1983-87, citing time spent on area lakes as an inspiration to join the service: “My dad was in the Navy and I loved being on the water. I saw a commercial on the Coast Guard with a small boat crashing through the waves and it led me to join.”
Casey served as a gunner’s mate, one of the oldest jobs, or ratings, in the Coast Guard. Established in 1797, gunner’s mates deal with everything from small arms to 76mm weapons systems: “I worked with the 5-inch main deck gun, and we also had 20mm deck guns, torpedo tubes and various other small arms.”
Casey explains that he worked extensively with .50 caliber machine guns, M-16 rifles, riot shotguns and the Colt 1911 service pistol, implementing their use through training exercises while also serving to instruct other service members in their use.
“My first assignment was a small boat station in Sheboygan, on 41- and 35-foot boats, serving mainly as a search and rescue asset in the area,” Casey says.
Casey describes being at the station from freeze up until the spring, and he was ultimately awarded a medal for helping to save a life while stationed at the command.
Casey then went to the regional headquarters for Great Lakes in Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked with other gunner's mates, training Coast Guard reservists and taking them to ranges to upkeep annual weapons qualifications.
“As a collateral duty, I performed in the color guard in parades, including Browns football games as well as Cavaliers basketball games,” Casey notes.
Casey finally got orders to school, and went to New York City where the gunner’s mate school located. For three months he attended training on Governor’s Island right next to the Statue of Liberty.
“It was an oasis in the midst of chaos,” Casey explains, “We had our own ferry boat to bring us to and fro. I was 21 at the time, and it was overwhelming to say the least.”
Casey was then assigned for 2-1/2 years on the USCGC Morgenthau based out of Alameda Calif.: “We went to Alaska on three different deployments, enforcing the foreign fisheries treaties. We'd check the fishing logs of Russian, Polish and Korean fish factory ships, boarding them and making sure they were adhering to rules.”
Casey’s experiences in the Coast Guard include participating in a World’s Fair event in 1986, referred to as the 1986 World Exposition on Transportation and Communication, along with the Portland Rose Festival. He also saw travels to Hawaii, conducting refresher training with the U.S. Navy and conducting more shooting qualifications, submarine tactics, war games and various other training exercises.
“When I was in Alaska, I crossed the International Date Line, and later crossed the equator,” Casey says. Keeping to maritime tradition and lore, completing the former is quite rare and equates to being designated as a golden shellback.
Casey then spent 26 years in the Minnesota National Guard, eventually deploying to Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan; he would go on to gain a direct commission after rising to the rank of E-7 and gaining a degree.
Army
The United States Army was formed by the Second Continental Congress in June of 1775, as a means for the 13 colonies to engage British forces, with George Washington being unanimously elected as its first Commander-In-Chief. The U.S. Army paved the way to a fledgling America’s victory and independence, and stands as the largest of all the Armed Force’s branches.
Kris Clark, of Fergus Falls, joined the Army National Guard in November of 2001. He describes a family military tradition that inspired him to serve: “My folks were in the military, and I’ve always had an interest in it. I’m a military history buff — I was at the right age at the right time when 9/11 happened.”
Clark explains that he became a cavalry scout, also referred to as an armored reconnaissance specialist, a job where soldiers serve as the eyes and ears on the field, gathering intelligence about enemy positions, weapons, equipment and activities: “As cavalry scouts, we utilized Humvees for driving and gunning — 19D is the correct title for the position.”
“It was very fulfilling, and I don’t regret any of it,” Clark continues. “You train a lot, but the only time we get to do our job is actual combat.”
Clark retired on Dec. 7, 2008. He saw deployments in Bosnia from 2003-04, and Iraq from 2005-06. He lost part of his foot and two discs out of his back to a roadside bomb, and with close to eight years in the service, six of those years were spent in an active duty capacity.
“I became involved in a medical program so I could work at the armory in Fergus and Moorhead, receiving medical treatment until my retirement in 2008,” Clark explains. He then worked as civilian contractor in Moorhead from 2009-13, in a recruit sustainment program where the personnel tracked, trained and shipped new recruits to basic training.
“I don’t regret any of it – I’m fully retired now, and I put forth all my effort to the Disabled American Veterans organization, the American Legion and the VFW,” Clark says.
Clark also runs all the funerals for the VFW including the color guard duties while also being the chairman of the house committee for the VFW: “I’m happy I can pay respects to those who have come before me and served.”
Navy
The United States Navy’s origins predate American independence by almost a year; in August of 1775, the assembly of the colony of Rhode Island sent delegates to the Continental Congress to request “a fleet of sufficient for the protection of these colonies” to be established. The ensuing resolutions enacted by Congress ultimately resulted in the first American Navy, with an official recognized date of the service being Oct. 13, 1775.
Matthew Jaeger was inspired to join the Navy through an Obama speech detailing the use of chemical weapons in Syria, eventually attending boot camp in 2014: “I was married at the time of my enlistment – she was Army National Guard.”
Jaeger is colorblind, a condition that limited his options for serving in many jobs available across multiple branches. He tried joining the Air Force and Marine Corps, but was eventually accepted into the Navy: “They accepted me and gave me the options of musician, aviation maintenance administration or equipment operator for the Seabees.”
Jaeger opted for the aviation role and was then sent to initial training, or “A School,” in Meridian, Miss.: “I was in the top third in the class and I got third pick of where to go for my orders. Two orders were for California, and I got Washington State at VQ-1.”
VQ-1 is based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and is tasked with providing aerial reconnaissance utilizing the EP-3E Aries II aircraft, a dynamic, land-based multi-intelligence reconnaissance aircraft based on the P-3 Orion airframe. The aircraft is the Navy's only land-based reconnaissance aircraft.
From June 2015 to April 2018, Jaeger deployed seven times, with the majority of his time spent in Japan and Okinawa: “We were constantly on call, with little sleep and food — I’ve never had such a demand on my body and mind.”
Jaeger separated from the Navy in June of 2018, eventually seeking treatment for substance abuse after being sent to the hospital in the Twin Cities in 2019: “I went through a slew of mental health issues and therapy. I go to church, and the therapy was helpful. It’s taken three or so years to recuperate from my four years of active service.”
Although Jaeger experienced a demanding operational tempo that resulted in stress, fatigue and various other ailments experienced well after he left the military, he says he doesn’t regret entrance: “I don’t regret my service and I’m proud I was given the opportunity to serve.”
Russel Zwicksdorff is another Navy veteran from the area, finding his inspiration to serve in a desire to see the world and learn while serving his country: “I wanted to be connected with engineering, and I was eventually an EN1, or Engineman First Class.”
Zwicksdorff went to boot camp in 1978 and got out of the Navy in 2001. He was homeported in San Diego and saw areas such as Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.
“After I got out, I went back to school for small appliances and engines in Alexandria,” Zwicksdorff mentions. “I was attached to the USS Ajax, then to a shore maintenance facility. I was then on the USS George Philip and then connected with the Fargo reserve center, as well as being involved with Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal.”
Zwicksdorff says that military service is an extremely valuable experience, and he recommends it highly for today’s young people: “I would recommend kids graduating from high school to go in for at least two years.”
Air Force
The history of the United States Air Force, like all other branches, is a rich one that requires much more than a few lines to describe; the USAF was created on Aug. 1, 1907, as a component of the United States Army Signal Corps. Through the signing of the National Security Act of 1947, the USAF was established as a separate branch of the United States Armed Forces.
Lynette Dornbusch grew up in Underwood, and joined the Air Force in 1979, eventually leaving the service in July of 2006.
Dornbusch had started a computer programming class in Moorhead, and recognized quickly it wasn’t for her: “My brother and my dad also served in the Air Force, with my father serving in WWII and earning a bronze star.”
Dornbusch served as a pavement maintenance and heavy equipment operator while in, maintaining missile site fields and creating strafing targets for F-4 aircraft in Alaska. At the 10-year mark she made the transition to aerospace medicine, working for the flight surgeons and eventually becoming a superintendent for an entire squadron.
“When I made E-9, I became group superintendent of Edwards Air Force Base,” she explains. “I had the opportunity to meet Chuck Yeager and eventually went to Grand Forks where I worked for the wing commander.”
Dornbusch served as wing staff, occupying a critical senior enlisted role that ensured the wellbeing of all enlisted personnel.
Dornbusch served in a varied array of commands that saw her traveling much of the country for her time in the USAF. First in Alaska, she then went to South Dakota and subsequently Tacoma, Wash. She was then assigned to New Jersey, Grand Forks, N.D., and then Edwards Air Force Base in California, located in the Mojave Desert; she then returned to serve in Grand Forks.
Dornbusch was involved in Operation Enduring Freedom, Restore Hope and was a medic for all the aircrew deployed in Egypt — she also spent time in Oman.
“I think being a veteran is one of my biggest accomplishments, along with making E-9,” Dornbusch says. “I volunteered to join and to deploy both times. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Marines
The United States Marine Corps is one of the U.S. military’s most storied fighting forces. Captain Samuel Nicholas established the first recruiting headquarters in Philadelphia, Pa., at Tun Tavern on Nov. 10, 1775, a location that is held as the birthplace of the Marine Corps.
Standing at just under 200,000 active duty personnel, the United States Marine Corps continues to serve as a vital component to America’s military prowess and humanitarian ethos, upholding the hard-won “Devil Dog” moniker bestowed upon them by German forces at Belleau Wood in 1918, along with the motto of every Marine: Semper Fidelis.
Gabe Kainz grew up in Williston, N.D., and had two grandfathers who served in the Army. After conversations with the Coast Guard and the Navy, he ultimately decided upon the Marine Corps and attending basic training in June of 1998, to kick off his 5-year enlistment.
Having scored highly on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery examination, Kainz had a wide array of military occupational specialties to choose from and ultimately selected electro-optical ordinance repair.
“My ASVAB scores qualified me for those higher technical jobs and I was looking for something that would translate to the civilian world,” Kainz explains. “I enjoyed it — it was a lot to learn and eventually led me to where I am now.”
Kainz went to Aberdeen, Md., for initial training for his specialty and was then stationed on Camp Pendleton, eventually deploying twice. The first deployment took place in 2002, and was a little over six months long; Kainz deployed to the Middle East with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in support of the Global War on Terror.
“About three months later, we left again for Iraqi Freedom,” Kainz notes. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time in — I wouldn’t have the job I have today if I hadn’t have gone in.” Kainz currently works for Otter Tail Power as an electrical engineer.
Kainz explains that he and fellow Marines were in Kuwait talking about the future and life after the service when the idea of an electrical engineering degree at San Diego State University was brought up. Although he was the only member of that group to attend that school and program, he mentions that he’s still in contact with friends he made in the military.
“One of those guys was the best man at my wedding,” Kainz says. “I’m still in contact with a lot of those guys and we had a reunion about 18 months ago when a staff NCO passed away.”
“There’s so many different aspects of military service, a lot of people think it’s dirt work and guns,” Kainz continues. “There are so many other aspects to service that can give a real jump start to a career in the civilian world. It’s one of those avenues you hope doesn’t get glossed over when kids are looking for direction early in life.”
Answering a call to serve in the armed forces of the United States is an honor and responsibility not taken lightly, but one that garners pride and patriotism on behalf of many across the nation.