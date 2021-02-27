The Evansville Art Coalition (EAC) was formed by local artists and incorporated in December 1996. With a mission to plan and coordinate arts events and activities that entertain, stimulate and engage the people of Evansville and surrounding areas, they have worked closely with their community and surrounding communities to reach that goal. In 2001, it was granted nonprofit status, which allowed the group to accept the donation of their current location, a 1910 building in downtown Evansville that retains the original maple floor and tin ceiling. The building is the second oldest in town and has been the home to two drug stores and multiple cafes, the most recent being Come for Coffee, Stay for ART, which inhabited the location in 2007.
The Evansville Art Center operates from March through the first week in December, offering displays from different artists each month and a minimum of nine artists each calendar year. In addition to the displays, the EAC hosts open mic nights, small musical performances, has a group of bridge players that meet year-round and even has a group of women who use the space to exercise. The building also holds a library, where visitors can check out books with no due dates.
“I feel like we are like an incubator,” shared EAC president, Karen Howell. “Artists come here that have had very little exposure, then they make connections and end up growing and expanding their reach.”
Howell reminisced about the various artists, activities, and grants obtained by the EAC and lit up when addressing their work with the younger population of artists.
“The art we have now is from local students. They are so nervous about displaying their work, but it is always well received. It’s so much fun to see how they grow through the process,”Howell said.
The EAC also cooperates with the local school.
“Last year we initiated some STEAM (science, technology, art and math) workshops with preschool children. We have two teachers on the board now and we will be expanding projects involving kids,” Howell said. The photo club, who obtained cameras through a grant, has also done work within the schools, teaching students about photography.
Howell shared some highlights from the EAC.
“The Smithsonian Museum On Main Street project brought America’s Roots Music to us in 2009. ‘The Recent Unpleasantness—Stories and Songs of the Civil War’ was written and produced by Paulette Friday and rehearsed and had its first performance at the EAC in 2015,” Howell said, adding Friday frequents the EAC for rehearsals and performances.
“Voices from the Hillside” by Marge Van Gorp, the Minnesota Dark House Association’s exhibit of fishing decoys and antique fishing gear, Cathie Frederickson’s minimalist photography, and Barbara LaValleur, a noted international photojournalist from Edina, were also noted as highlighted events.
The 2017 Fourth of July exhibit of works by John House drew the largest crowd in EAC history. House is an internationally known painter and carver of bird decoys. He recently completed a portrait of Jocelyn Elders, former U.S. surgeon general, that hangs in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Another Fourth of July event is likely the most memorable for the EAC and area residents.
“We had a concert planned for Fourth of July weekend in 2015 with Anthony and Jim Miltich and Victor Facio. They rehearsed Thursday night but at concert time Victor wasn’t there. He had died in his sleep on Thursday night. We were all saddened by this. I waited until the second anniversary of his death and we had a memorial concert for him at EAC. His family came and brought a slideshow for the monitor, and the Miltiches played the concert. His family was so surprised that Evansville would turn out for someone they never saw perform. That was a unique concert and a gift to the family,” Howell said.
The EAC has hosted musicians from the St. Cloud area and the Twin Cities and they partner with the Viking Library System on their summer tour, which allows them to have touring acts perform through hosting of the Bookmobile. This enabled them to host an act by a Chicago troupe. While their reach is mostly local, they have had exhibits from artists who reside in Texas and, thanks to Karen Nyberg’s photography from the International Space Station, their reach has extended into outer space.
Not untouched by the pandemic, 2020 led to the cancellation or pausing of many fun events, including a square-dance party, dinner theatre, and ukulele workshop. The EAC hopes to revisit these opportunities and many more in the near future.
The EAC and art center is located at 111 Main St. in Evansville. Upcoming events and contact information are available on their website, evansvilleartcoalition.org.
