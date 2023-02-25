Before the curtains are lifted and audiences can be swept into a story that delights the senses, theatrical performances require extensive preparation work.
Michael Burgraff, executive director of A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls, says when planning a play or musical, the first decision is one of dedication to the considered production.
Royalties, a sum of money paid for rights to perform a piece, are a major consideration. Depending on the play or musical, royalties can range from a few thousand dollars to over $12,000 for the productions at AC4TA.
The cost is less at the M State Fergus Falls campus. Artistic and technical director, Stephanie Gerhardson, says her costs for a standard play are roughly $120 per performance, with musicals coming in around $4,000 total.
Henning High School concentrates on musicals, with two teachers in charge of production oversight. The cost of producing musicals in Henning is built into the school's budget. The choice of which musical selected depends on the talent and anticipated number of students interested.
In addition to the consideration of royalty costs are many other factors leading up to the show itself.
Burgraff explained that once a play or musical is chosen, a production crew must be assembled. This requires a director — a buck-stops-here person. They can delegate the remaining steps of preparation. In Gerhardson’s case, she acts as the director. The Henning teachers who co-direct are Ben Johnson and Naomi Horn, both involved in musical arts education, who agree that running musicals has been a learning experience, although Johnson had the added benefit of working with AC4TA. “I enjoy the challenge of beginning from scratch and watching a show come together,” he said.
With a director secured and production crew in place, set design and technical aspects shift into focus. The sets need to be put together with actor safety in mind. Someone needs to run the lights and the sound system — in some big productions, this may require juggling 12 microphones, making sure the proper one is turned on at the right moment.
Because there is no theatre major at M State, students can participate in theatre through practicums. “Practicums allow us to offer a student credits for time spent learning the lighting and other theatre jobs,” Gerhardson said.
Casting auditions for the characters seen on stage are certainly a necessity. AC4TA casts both adults and children, depending on the production. Burgraff says it can be hard to find actors because there is no pay involved, and that children are often easier to work with because they take direction and instruction well.
Gerhardson says she has to weigh many things when working with casting — night jobs, no theatre major (less theatrical experience), foul weather ... An M State theatre director has to be very flexible. “There have been times I can only get everyone together one hour per week,” she said.
Much like the college experience, getting high school students involved can sometimes be a juggling act with schedules. Fortunately, Henning is able to utilize class time to learn music and some of the blocking, or staging. After-school practices usually start in October, which is tricky because of student actors who also participate in athletics. Early rehearsals are held in the choir room. “We don’t get to use the stage until we start doing night practices closer to the performance,” Horn said. “It has to come together last minute.”
Costumes are very important when putting on a play or musical. Borrowing and lending between theatre venues is commonplace, most often coming with a rental fee. If a special costume is necessary and cannot be rented, it presents as an outright expense. Gerhardson says she’s had luck finding costumes online, while Henning High School has developed a fairly good costume selection throughout the course of their productions.
Burgraff says it takes an average of approximately six weeks to put on a theatrical production at AC4TA. Once M State students are involved, it takes about 10 weeks to put on a production, including seven weeks of rehearsal. The Henning productions take about 2-1/2 months, starting in September with performances occurring right before Thanksgiving.
As always, the show must go on! COVID-19 has affected local theatres, with Burgraff sharing that he had to replace actors who contracted the virus on short notice. “You have to be creative,” he said, regarding the emergent problem-solving required. Gerhardson has faced power outages and travel difficulties, and has even had to bail student actors out of jail.
Fortunately, audiences are very forgiving. Gerhardson says they understand the production is live and when difficulties arise, being honest with the audience goes a long way.
For theatre goers, the end product is all they know; butor actors and stage personnel, it’s the culmination of a very commitment of time and effort.
M State helps make sure seats are full by inviting area high school students for various matinee performances, which has been successful and provides good exposure for M State.
Horn says that in Henning, it’s a juggling act to be sensitive to other school departments and get the students what they need to be successful. “In the end, it is worth the extra effort to watch the students’ hard work pay off.”
With a successful production a thing of the past and a traditional cast party complete. The only thing left is to strike the set — take it all down. Essentially, "the end."