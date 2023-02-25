If one were to get a bunch of motorcycle enthusiasts together during a summer day or weekend with a special reason to be riding, the makings of a charity motorcycle run are already present and Otter Tail County has several to choose from each year.
Ronald McDonald House Ride
The Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Ride, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley, located in Fargo, N.D., is one of the motorcycle runs that occurs in OTC each summer. A group of friends in the New York Mills area were trying to find a way to give back to the community. They wanted to try a motorcycle run.
“When the idea of planning a run to benefit the Ronald McDonald House came up, everything clicked,” said Suzi Karvonen, a RMH Ride committee member.
The first charity ride, in 2002, had 150 motorcycles and raised $3,300. In 2021, there were 447 motorcyclists who raised $135,000.
Another committee member, Sam Salo, gives credit for the ride’s success to New York Mills, Henning and Wadena, along with other eastern Otter Tail County communities. “They are very involved in volunteering their time, resources and donating items for the ride’s auctions that go straight to the RMH for kids and their families,” Salo said. “It seems like everyone marks their calendar.” She says other motorcycle groups from the Twin Cities and in between have helped get riders from stop to stop safely.
The RMH Ride happens the second weekend in June every summer; but each year, planners decide a new route depending on upcoming road construction. The goal each year is a 100-mile riding day that includes two stops.
VFW Post 3289 in New York Mills hosts the starting and ending point of the run. Riders can buy RMH Ride merchandise on Thursday, as well as set up their tents or campers. Friday features live music. Saturday, the ride takes place and when riders return, there is a meal, auctions and a motorcycle raffle. On Sunday, the ride committee gets to clean up.
Salo and Karvonen and others involved start meeting in October, which is when they iron out details of the next run. They have monthly meetings and touch base with each other in between. March features the annual kickoff party, which signifies the beginning of the ride season.
Both Karvonen and Salo note that besides riding a motorcycle, those interested in helping the RMH can save pop can tabs and turn them in during the ride weekend.
Dough 4 Joe
Another motorcycle charity ride with lots of participants is the annual Dough 4 Joe Charity Ride. It started as a small fun run venture in 2005, to help out with medical bills and other costs of Joe Sampson’s cancer fight. Unfortunately, he died in 2008. However, it was decided that the event would live on because, according to their website, there’s “always another ‘Joe’ out there who could use our help.”
Ride director Stan Johnson, Joe’s stepfather, says the yearly event has grown into a 2-1/2 day family gathering with free camping, live music, food and, of course, the actual motorcycle run.
Johnson says there is no lack of support from businesses and volunteers. Dough 4 Joe is run by a 13-member board of directors and many volunteers. All money raised is distributed to needy families. “It’s easy to find recipients, which is sad,” says Johnson, adding that it’s rewarding to eventually hand-deliver the funds raised.
“We have a motto,” he said. “Where friends of friends become family.” He estimates 90% of those who benefit from the each year come to the event or participate in some way.
Sampson expressed that participants come from from states as far away as Texas and Alabama.
Ryan Johnson was Joe’s stepbrother, and acts as the current president of Dough 4 Joe. He says Joe was a motor head and believes Joe would be happy about the annual event. “(Joe) was so willing to help people — he would be super impressed,” Ryan mused.
Stan Johnson says he and wife Julie are sure her son is looking over the event. “We’ve never been rained out in 18 years,” he said. “Joe’s always looking down and smiling. I think he’d be pretty proud of what’s happening.”
Boots on the Ground Veterans Run
A couple of motorcycle charity rides involve veterans. One of them, the Boots on the Ground Veterans Run, grew out of a previous POW/MIA run.
Boots on the Ground President John Carlson says: “We are out there getting things done for the guys who did the same for us.”
Anywhere from 200-350 riders participate in the ride each year. The fun run has raised over $100,000 since 2014, not counting fall of 2022.
The run starts and ends at the VFW Post 612 in Fergus Falls. After filing through the city, the bikers drive by the Fergus Falls Veterans Home to show their spirit and support to veterans. Then bikers are free to choose their own routes to 15 businesses scattered around the county, with chances at winning a prize.
All money raised goes to the veterans home’s recreation department. It’s all extra money used to take veterans out to eat and participate in recreational activities, such as baseball games and visits to the race track. It also pays for activities inside the veterans home such as bingo, music and other activities.
Dedicated riders and volunteers make the event successful, but sponsors make a huge impact with money and other donated products. “So many of the local businesses are good about that. We can’t say thank you enough without getting annoying,” Carlson said.
Veterans Home R&R Motorcycle Fun Run
A second motorcycle run benefiting veterans is the Veterans Home R&R Motorcycle Fun Run, which originates in Underwood and started last summer. Money raised in Otter Tail County goes to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home recreation fund.
Mitch Davis, of Underwood, is one of the organizers of the run, which features food, raffles and live music. He says the R&R group plans to organize or help organize four events in 2023. Three of them will benefit the Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
Besides the Underwood motorcycle run, money will be raised during Rock Out with your Dock Out on Otter Tail Lake. Another fundraiser will be a Music Fest and Bean Bag Tournament south of Perham at Playtime Bar & Grill.
Davis says they would also like to help other veterans homes within the state. He says the Bemidji Veterans Home opens in the fall and they’ll do a motorcycle run with 100% of the proceeds going to the new home’s recreation fund.
Assuming the Bemidji run will be successful, Davis says they’d like to help out the Montevideo Veterans Home, which also opens this year. “We’ll do outstate veterans homes first,” Davis said. “We hope to eventually support all the vets homes in the state.”
Davis says they’re always looking for more participants, including those who would take over for the older members of his group. “Hopefully, they realize how it is important to these guys (vets).”
Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride and Benefit
One Otter Tail County charity motorcycle ride started in 2021, after the death of Jimmy Noplos. Wife, Marie, says Jimmy had always talked about wanting to start a motorcycle ride benefitting families in service, such as military, law enforcement and the medical field. “He wanted to call it ‘Fergus Fallen,’ a play on Fergus Falls,” Marie said. After Jimmy died, family friends talked about finding a way to start a benefit for Marie and her three children. “I brought up what Jimmy talked about,” she said. That was the seed for the first motorcycle run.
The first year, Z103 Bar & Grill was the host spot for the run, called the Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride and Benefit. The second year host was the Eagles Aerie 2339 in Fergus Falls. The first year ride had 30 volunteers and 100 riders. The second year had 15 volunteers and 100 riders. The Fergus Fallen ride tries to be inclusive, so there are three flights, one for motorcycles, one for Jeeps and a third for any other vehicles. The run goes to businesses around the county. “It’s kind of like a poker run,” Marie said. “But we just call it a fun run.”
Jimmy spent about 20 years working with special needs and handicapped people. He did a lot of volunteering in the community and was a regular blood donor. Marie says Jimmy was a passionate man and loved to give back to the community. She says, “We just feel as a family that (the Fergus Falls ride) is keeping his memory alive.”
The Fergus Fallen ride in 2022 featured door prizes, a silent auction and a gun raffle. Proceeds went to the Brandy Johansen family when Johansen suffered from staph pneumonia and human metapneumovirus.
For enthusiasts of motorcycles and benefit rides, there certainly isn't a lack of opportunity to rev up and join in the fun — all in the name of worthy causes.