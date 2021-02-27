For some community members, going to work can really suck. But for Doug and Karla Green, it literally does. As owners of Nature’s Call Septic Service Inc., the family-owned business has been responding to the area's septic needs for nearly 20 years.
The business started in September of 2001 when the Greens purchased a 2,000-gallon vacuum truck after receiving a certification as a subsurface sewage treatment systems maintainer through Minnesota Pollution Control. This began a journey that has seen the business service residential homeowners, commercial businesses and several state and federal entities.
The septic business specializes in septic tank cleaning for homeowners and businesses that are not connected to municipal sewers. Nature’s Call also repairs and replaces sewage lift station pumps.
“We strive to educate homeowners on how to improve the lifespan of their system through maintenance,” Karla said.
Although they only began in 2001, the business saw steady growth and continued to expand its operations. The business would add a 3,000-gallon Freightliner and, recently, a 4,000-gallon International. With four staff members — a dispatch/office employee and three maintainers with SSTS licensure — Nature’s Call has been able to expand its services, covering Otter Tail, Wilken and Grant counties.
Like many businesses, Nature’s Call has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic began, the staff wore protective gear such as gloves, eye and ear protection to prevent contact with raw sewage. Since the pandemic, staff members have tried to help homeowners with their questions over the phone as best they can. If an onsite visit is required, staff puts on face coverings and follows distancing guidelines when speaking directly with homeowners, according to Karla.
The pandemic has also interfered with what Nature’s Call deems the best part of their job — working with customers.
“Meeting our customers and taking care of their septic needs, whether it’s the recommended three-year maintenance cleaning or solving an emergency backup issue. It’s a good feeling to resolve a homeowner’s plumbing issue by coming to the rescue in their time of need because no one likes sewage backup inside or outside of the home,” Karla said.
The biggest obstacle the business has encountered over the years has been fluctuating diesel fuel prices, increased disposal fees at the Fergus Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant “and aggressive dogs,” Karla joked.
The staff at Nature’s Call isn’t all about business. They are also about helping build their community. The Greens are both members of the Underwood Lions Club, while Doug is a supervisor for Aurdal Township. Randy Green is a member of the Fergus Falls Garden Club and and an amateur ham radio group. The group also serves on various church committees.
“We try to take advantage of every opportunity we can to help out in our community,” Darla said.
Asked how their business fits in with this year’s theme of progress, pride, passion and purpose, Karla was quick to answer.
“We too take pride in our Fergus Falls small business community. Our passion and purpose are to educate septic homeowners on what we are doing and why. Reminding folks that a three-year septic maintenance plan is important and an effective way to keep our groundwater and soils in pristine condition for future generations. A well-functioning and maintained septic system is good for the entire ecosystem,” Karla said.
