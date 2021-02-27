As more businesses embrace working from home in response to the current pandemic, cybersecurity is the most popular but underutilized tool in a company’s arsenal to thwart outside threats intent on compromising the integrity of online transactions. Digital Guru, located on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton, will soon level the playing field for small businesses in the world of cybersecurity for rural America by offering an asset typically reserved for Fortune 500 companies with a staff purchase of over 5,000-plus software users. While that may sound impressive it’s a bit alarming considering the United States Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Advocacy reports 99.7% of all U.S. firms are small businesses, which they
define as having 1,500 employees or less dependent on the industry — while outside government a common belief is that a small business is made up of 500 employees or less.
Definitions aside, Digital Guru is now offering their new cybersecurity services to businesses no matter the size.
“This is big boy security, it’s antivirus on steroids,” owner Dan Kutter said. “If you have more than three employees we can get this going for you.”
Endpoint detection response (EDR) solutions or “cybersecurity on steroids” as Kutter likes to refer to it by, is a type of antivirus so advanced that it evolves with its users’ behaviors through an artificial intelligence component that piggybacks a learned response. For example, when Digital Guru notices something suspicious happening to a client’s account, like large amounts of files starting to change, indicative of CryptoLocker viruses (ransomware that infects targets through a Trojan horse before encrypting the owner’s compromised data and holding it “hostage” while threatening to destroy it through a displayed warning screen unless a “ransom” is paid before allowing the user access back to their data) they can shut down the executables and role back the files that changed for clients automatically. The EDR learns what action was taken by Digital Guru professionals to resolve the issue so the next time the behavior is detected, the EDR can take the proper action automatically “providing a faster response to the customer and minimizing threats quicker.”
To offset the chances of a security breach, Digital Guru is employing one person whose sole job it is to monitor clients’ accounts for threats, coupled with the new EDR offering, Digital Guru is spearheading antivirus offerings to a market that’s largely gone ignored by offering “company-wide global solutions.”
How is Digital Guru able to offer big-business internet protection to its smaller-business brethren with more than three employees?
“We negotiated with the company that makes the software and we’ve brokered a deal where we’ve purchased the licenses upfront at a discount and then we’re allowed to resell them to our customers,” Kutter said. “It’s something that your general mom-and-pop business, even small- to medium-sized businesses can’t afford or even be in a situation where they can purchase this type of protection.”
Besides the new EDR being offered to customers through their security and monitoring department, Digital Guru has three other departments which include: tech (the computer side of the support world), commercial audio, video, security (door access control, security cameras and cabling) and website design.
Kutter, a self-described “tinkerer” who lives and breathes tech, said he’s been fascinated with it his whole life ever since growing up in Hankinson, North Dakota. Kutter’s passion was further cemented while in high school after taking courses to learn Cisco Networking (an IT skills and career-building program) through vo-tech classes receiving college credit for something he enjoyed learning about. While in college at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) in Wahpeton, Kutter’s journey would take another turn after staff took notice of his proficiency with technology and asked him to become an adjunct to help fill the position left by the death of one of his professors until the college could find a more permanent solution.
After leaving NDSCS in 2006, while he was around 20 years old, Kutter started his first tech business on the corner of Highway 75 and Nebraska Avenue in Breckenridge with him as the only employee. Around 2010, Kutter bought Lakes Technology and moved his office space into its current location branding the business Digital Guru. Gone are the days when it was just Kutter doing all the work. Today Digital Guru employs over 20 individuals including some of his former students and even ex-Microsoft employees.
“I truly do appreciate where I’m at,” Kutter said. “Customers having the peace of mind that we’re doing what we say we’re going to do is probably our claim to fame.”
