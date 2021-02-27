In 2020, many things changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing became a buzzword, businesses had to operate at less-than capacity and services had to be altered to comply with safety regulations. But while several businesses were closed to the public, Service Food Market in Fergus Falls continued to operate as an essential business.
The drastic change in operation for most businesses also brought forth several new ways to service the community — and Service Food Market took one of these ideas and ran with it. The grocery store’s pickup and delivery service — Service Food Market 2 Go — has been operational for more than a year and has extended its service to the community.
“We planned on doing it before the pandemic began, we talked to vendors and we had planned to get it going in the spring (2020), we just did it a little quicker than we planned on,” Service Food manager Kevin King said.
Service Food Market 2 Go coordinator Abby Neuleib stated that the program is doing really well and has provided a boost for the community. “I think the community needed something to help older people and people on the go. It has been very good,” Neuleib said.
Beginning in March of 2020, Service Food Market 2 Go allows shoppers to place an order at the store, pay for the items, have staff members collect the items and set up a time for pickup. Originally, customers were asked to order over the phone or through email for items. During the initial opening, customers were not allowed to add additional items after the order was placed. Customers would pay for the items with check, credit card or cash in exact change, and EBT/food stamps/WIC were not being accepted.
After the order has been placed, Service Food staff would shop the store for the items and then call the customer back with the total. According to Neuleib, the staff also looks for substitutes for out-of-stock items and calls the customer back to ask if the change is OK or to strike it from the list. After the list is confirmed, the staff sets up a time for pickup with the customer.
The customer would then come at an arranged time to pick up their groceries at the store’s conveyor belt. “The conveyor belt buzzer goes off inside when you arrive and then you give the staff member your tub numbers, that we gave them through the callback or online, then we just bring it out to their car,” Neuleib added.
After a few months of success for the program, Service Food added an online shopping option in October and now accept EBT/food stamps/WIC for over-the-phone and in-store purchases. These were the biggest changes for the program as it continues to add features and address challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Right now people can go online to servicefood.com and go build their list, shop our ad and shop items in the grocery store. Everything is there,” King said.
Neuleib also mentioned that they are still able to fill orders through phone 218-998-0145 or by email at servicefoodmarket2go@gmail.com.
King stated that orders are available for pickup between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “If you have your order in by 2 p.m. that day, we can usually have it prepared for pickup by the same day.”
While the pandemic has created a need for individuals that are considered to have high-risk health issues, they are not the only ones utilizing the service.
“It really varies. We have some very consistent customers. We do deliver to a few assisted care facilities. We see all sorts of ages between parents that don’t want to get the kids out of the car to the ederly,” King added.
The distribution method has also been very popular with those in the community.
“I’m an expectant mother and really trying to avoid going out in public these day,” Jenna Wach said, “so (Service Food Market 2 GO) is a huge help to us! Thank you so much for serving our community this way and we are happy to support a local business.”
“It was amazing,” Leah Rocholl said. “So easy. The service food staff were so wonderful. I highly recommend.”
“Thank you Service Food, our order was perfect,” Marlys Johnson said.
The popularity of the method has also brought a challenge to the staff. “The biggest challenge is the amount of customer orders per day. In one day, we sometimes get 80-90 orders and that can be a challenge but we are happy to offer this service to the community,” Neulieb said.
With the success of Service Food Market 2 Go, some may wonder what else could be on the horizon. But while there may be a few tweaks here and there, the store is happy with its success and will continue to sharpen its methods.
“At this point, we are booked up all day and we are just trying to make sure that we can fulfill all the orders that come in that day. In the future, we would look to just get more efficient,” King said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.