Foster care is a temporary arrangement for children whose current situation isn’t adequately providing them with the basics of care normally provided by parents or legal guardians. When possible, child welfare agencies seek to work with families to keep kids safe and meet their needs at home; however, sometimes that’s not possible, necessitating the need for foster care placement. According to statistics gathered in 2020, approximately 8,600 youths reside in foster care within Minnesota on any given day.
Stephanie Olson is the children and families unit supervisor for Otter Tail County Human Services and explained that anyone who is interested in becoming a licensed foster care provider can begin the licensing process by contacting Otter Tail County at 218-998-8150 and asking for Jody Dahlen, the primary contact for foster care licensing who will answer initial questions and discuss the licensing process.
Olson explains that Otter Tail County currently has 35 licensed foster homes, with five homes in the process of becoming licensed. Once licensed, foster parents are able to welcome children into placement in their home. Foster parents provide safety and stability for the children in their care and Dahlen facilitates a foster care support group as well as a monthly newsletter to encourage foster parents and support placements. These are tools and programs to ensure that foster parents don’t feel alone in their work. Payments associated with placements are individualized to meet the needs of each child.
“Applicants need to be 21-years-old or over and pass a background study,” Olson continues. “A completed application and home visits with the child foster care licensor are also required to become licensed.”
Currently, Olson notes there are 75 OTC children in out-of-home placement: “Developing additional foster homes affords the opportunity for children to be matched with families who live in or near their home community or have similar interests as the child and sibling group — having additional resources to support children is incredibly valuable.”
Olson explains that once licensed, foster parents are able to provide foster care to children from ages 0 to 17. The Otter Tail County Human Services licensor will then work closely with foster families to identify what will be best for the fosterers and their family.
Becca and James Michael, along with their two daughters, are a local foster family residing in Fergus Falls. Becca explains her inspiration for offering a temporary home for children in the foster care system was due to the inability to have more children and feeling the nudge to help families in need.
On the licensing process, Michael stated: “It can feel really intimidating. There’s a lot to do to become a licensed foster care provider,” Michael continues. “Our well was checked as we live in the country, there was plenty of paperwork, and we were fingerprinted. Essentially, we had to provide a written history up until now, and it was extremely thorough.”
Michael explains that foster care isn’t just something that she and James are part of, it’s something their entire family participates in: “The foster kids are a component of every part of our life. We recognize it’s not just something he and I do together, it impacts the whole family.”
Michael says that the paperwork process involves references and is quite intense, however the area social workers are really good at guiding families and individuals through the process.
“It never felt impossible, we just worked through the list,” Michael says.
Michael says her family first went to an informational meeting where staff fielded questions on foster care: ”They coordinate you with social workers and you go from there. They want people to succeed and feel supported, and you can be single and don’t need to own a home.”
“If you’re interested, just call and ask — they’ll connect you with other foster parents,” Michael says. “If you’re feeling any nudge at all, just call.”
Michael explains that foster providers get re-licensed every year, although the process is not as intense as the initial vetting. Training is required throughout the year, and depending on how many years it’s been, well testing and home walkthroughs may be a part of the process.
“We started with providing respite care, and it’s still a lot of what we do,” Michael explains. “We have kids over the weekend, providing a safe place for these individuals. If they’ve been with a different foster family and they have something come up, we help out in that capacity too.”
Michael emphasizes that the goal is for kids ultimately to go home, and flexibility is a key component to success as a foster provider: “We don’t typically know how long the care will be for. You have to be willing to be flexible and let go of a lot of control.”
Qualified, passionate individuals and families willing and able to provide safe temporary homes for youths engaged in the foster system are crucial for the wellbeing of at-risk individuals in communities across all of Minnesota, and willing families, such as the Michaels, make a crucial difference for youth in our area.