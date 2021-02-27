On the outskirts of Fergus Falls, tucked into Minnesota farmland, resides the Zierden family. The owners of Fergus Home & Hardware moved to their home about five years ago and joked about renovating the large grain silo on the property ever since.
At the beginning of May 2020, the joke took on a new meaning.
“One day Cole came to me and said, ‘I’ve got the silo cleaned out and we’re ready to build,’” said Dan. “Cole kind of jump-started the project.”
“We started on May 1,” Cole explained. At the end of August, after around 1,000 hours of work, the project was essentially complete.
“We have some things to do with sealing the outside and dealing with water leaks, but that is pretty much all we have left to do,” Dan added.
“I still had to work,” Dan said of the process. “Cole was home, so a lot of nights we spent an hour or two working together and getting work ready for him for the next day. The majority of the work Cole ended up doing because he had the time. He didn’t have the background, necessarily, but was willing to learn and willing to do just about anything.”
It was very much a learning process, Cole recalled, “The first day I was struggling to screw the screw into the board, but then, after three months, I feel like I have picked up a lot of stuff.”
“We didn’t know it was going to turn into this,” Dan said. “We had a floor plan but we brainstormed as we went.”
Zierden’s first silo renovation, the finished project is five levels high, each level with a specific purpose. The first two levels were designed for Dan’s desire to have a gathering space.
The first level has seating and table space which has been used to host meetings as well as just to “hang out away from the house.” The second level is an expansion of the first, with the center of the floor opened to allow discussion between the two levels and with additional seating so meetings of up to 25 people can be comfortably accommodated. The third level hosts a game room, complete with carpetball, table tennis and darts. The fourth level hosts a lounge space with a couch and television. The fifth level contains two individual bedrooms, one with a queen bed and the other with several bunk beds. The fifth level can sleep up to seven people, with additional sleeping space on lower levels via couches or air mattresses. The very top of the silo is an outdoor platform, overlooking the surrounding countryside.
A project of this magnitude would cost a do-it-yourselfer with an existing structure approximately $35,000-$40,000, depending on fit and finish. A similar project through a contractor would likely ballpark around $60,000-$70,000. The Zierdens were able to complete the project with about $7,000 out of pocket, thanks to the nature of their business and being able to reuse and repurpose unneeded and unwanted materials bound for the trash.
The project was not without its difficulties. Transporting materials to the various levels often meant using some creative problem-solving. Larger materials didn’t fit up the curved staircases, so the Zierdens used the windows as entry points, maneuvering pulley systems with long pieces of lumber and large sheets of metal from the ground outside in order to get the supplies where they needed to go. This required a lot of running up and down stairs within the silo.
From a family togetherness aspect, the project proved to be very meaningful beyond the learning process, the experience being one that will not be forgotten and that will be recalled with fondness.
“I got to spend a lot more time with my son in those three months than I had the previous three years,” Dan smiled. “It was a fun project and it is something that we will use. It was about spending time with my son and having a place for him and his buddies to get together and my daughters’ friends to hang out. It’s fun that they want to hang out here.”
Within the first month of completion, the Zierden silo has hosted a number of gatherings, including a hockey association meeting and baseball team gathering, as well as get-togethers with friends of the Zierden family.
“It’s worth spending the money on some extra pop and chips to have the kids and their friends hanging out here,” Dan said happily, “it’s really all for the kids. If you have the opportunity to do something like this with your kids, you should take that opportunity.”
