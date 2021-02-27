When a person first grasps the concept of what the real world is, they begin to look for their place or purpose in life. Around high school, they begin to plan their future, what college they will go to, if they will go to college, what career path interests them, where they will live and what their priorities in life are. Few figure this out at that age, others find it later and still others are still searching.
For 21-year-old Leo Segura, the path to his purpose was not easy but the pull was strong enough to bring him where he is today.
Segura immigrated from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Fergus Falls over 13 years ago. While it wasn’t easy Segura is happy to be in the community.
“I could make a book about our story,” Segura said. “I would say it was challenging at times, however, 13 years later, I can look back and say it was worth it. I was shocked because I had never seen snow or experienced weather lower than 40 degrees. Overall, it has had its ups and downs, but I love Fergus Falls and this community. I’m glad we moved here.”
When first arriving in Minnesota, there were a few struggles for him and his family. Personally, Segura said that he struggled adapting to the “Minnesota lifestyle” and learning and reading English. “Learning English was easier than learning the right terms. Learning to read was also a struggle. I was blessed that the public school in Fergus Falls had an ESL teacher who was amazing and helped me a lot,” Segura said.
Around this time, Segura began to attend WyldLife, a Christian group that introduces adolescents to Jesus Christ and helps them to grow in their faith. He would continue with the group going into Young Life when he reached high school and even had an opportunity to visit Crooked Creek Camp, a Young Life camp in Fraser, Colorado.
His passion for working with the group continued to grow as Segura reached out to Young Life director Mike Millard to talk about getting involved with the group. “During different seasons of my life, I felt like I was supposed to be involved in ministry; always feeling a tug to work with middle school and high school students.” With encouragement from Millard, Segura began volunteering as a leader.
Fast forward to 2020, Segura was contacted by Millard and director Angie Polejewski. “(They) spoke with me about their vision for the future of Young Life Otter Tail County. I took some time to reflect on everything they said and in August 2020 I accepted the role as a Young Life MOSAIC divisional affiliate working with the middle school program, WyldLife,” Segura said.
Segura explained that Young Life MOSAIC is an initiative of the group’s Midwest division. The initiative is designed to raise up a new generation of healthy and dynamic multiethnic staff and to build a multiethnic community for encouragement and growth.
Although the pandemic has thrown off several organization plans in 2020, Segura mentioned that the group was fortunate as they were still able to serve the kids of Otter Tail County through “creative and innovative ways during the COVID season.”
“We have been able to bring kids to camp three separate times, hosted our annual fundraiser, drive-thru style, and have held clubs either virtually, outside or inside depending on COVID restrictions at that time. We have also been leaders in helping other Young Life areas during the COVID pandemic, come up with creative ways to keep serving kids in their communities.”
Beginning in August 2020, Segura’s workday puts him in contact with those that he wants to help. He starts his day by going to the Young Life office at 128 W. Lincoln Ave., in Fergus Falls. There he works with the staff and they plan their next steps in ministry. Then, Segura will volunteer a few hours at Kennedy Secondary School, helping out and serving as a noon supervisor during recess. “This gives me a great opportunity to meet kids and help out the school,” he said. Segura wraps up his day reaching out to kids on social media and sharing what’s next for events along with meeting students one on one and helping them grow in the group.
His impact on the group hasn’t gone unnoticed. Several of his co-workers and directors have talked about Segura’s ability to connect with youth and his value to Young Life.
“Leo has been a fantastic addition to our Young Life team in Fergus Falls,” Young Life area director Angie Polejewski said. “He has a servant heart and it has been so fun to see him flourish as he leads our middle school ministry, WyldLife. I’m honored to serve next to Leo and know God has an amazing plan for him in ministry.”
“Leo is an incredible asset to our Young Life Otter Tail County staff,” Christine Lawson, Young Life area administrator said. “His ability to connect with middle school and high students is exceptional. Leo is a shining light to our Fergus Falls multiethnic community of what diligence, perseverance, hard work and faith looks like. We are very proud to have him on our team!”
Segura talked about his influences in the community including Pastor Clay Mitchell and his wife Laurie, Pastor Greg Permann and his wife Lynn, Luke Voorhees and Nick Preston. But one that stands out is Carmen Nelson. “The first one that comes to mind is Carmen Nelson, who was a loyal Spanish and art teacher at the Fergus Falls public school. She took our family under her wing and was always there for us when we needed help,” Segura said.
In what the future holds, Segura plans to continue to work with Young Life part time until he graduates from Young Life MOSAIC in 2022. From there, he hopes to remain with Young Life Otter Tail County but will trust his faith in God to lay out his path. “I don’t know where God wants me next, so, I will enjoy where I’m at currently, serve and lead at 110%, and trust God for the next season of my life!”
