Upon the subject of education … I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in.
— Abraham Lincoln
The Fergus Falls school district will be looking to bring back the name of the 16th president in early to mid-March as Lincoln School will officially open its doors to students. Located at 2300 College Way, the new school will occupy the former Target building and provide a space for Otter preschool, early childhood and family education (ECFE) and Children’s Corner Learning Center.
As the district noticed growth in several of its younger classes, the question turned to if there was enough room at its current location.
The decision to proceed with the project came after the school district analyzed its plans to augment a site for ECFE. The district initially looked at remodeling and enhancing the current facility, but after a discussion with the school board and administration, they began looking for other options. After looking around, the district decided that the former Target building, which was vacated in February 2018, was the best option.
After the decision was made in spring 2019, the district began planning with the hopes that it would open in August 2020.
After the initial purchase of the building, one of the first moves was to finance the creation of the new school. The school board decided that they would sell bonds to a distributor and selected Northland Securities, who purchased the bonds at nearly $6.4 million. With this in their pocket, the district moved onto the next phase of the project — selecting a company to do the construction.
During a school board meeting on April 26, 2020, the board selected Comstock Construction to remodel the building. Comstock’s winning bid was just over $7.6 million. Other area companies that were involved in the creation of the school were Coating Unlimited, Fargo Cabinets Inc., Seland’s Abbey Flooring Center, Otter Electric LLC, Leitch Excavating LLC and Northern Plains Mechanical, among a few others.
The building has six classrooms for Otter preschool and ECFE. The school district will serve approximately 130 students in these programs. Children’s Corner Learning Center will be leasing space from the district with the center serving an additional 60-80 students.
While Lincoln School will provide a new home for Otter preschool, ECFE and Children’s Corner, the three groups will only occupy 60% of the entire building. That leaves 36,000 feet left to develop with the immediate plan of using that space as storage. With so much space remaining in the building, the potential for future accommodations is a possibility. “The district will begin the facility’s component of our strategic plan in the very near future. How to best utilize the remaining space at Lincoln School will be one of the topics that the committee will address,” Drake said.
Blake Stoltman, financial manager for the Fergus Falls school district, stated that the total construction cost was approximately $6.4 million with over $124 per square foot. The costs included the playground, parking lot, plumbing and HVAC and electrical.
The construction of the new school is also able to provide more options for students attending as well as a new playground and indoor gymnasium. “One of the aspects we are very excited about is our ability to offer an all-day preschool option for families beginning in the fall of 2021,” Drake said. The playground is located on the west side of the parking lot, in front of the building. Prior to this, the preschool and ECFE did not have an outdoor playground. In addition to playground, the district purchased 8 acres on the east side of the property for green space.
The opening of the new school wasn’t without a few snags. Originally set to open in fall 2020, the district ran into issues with state code compliance. Since the building was built to accommodate a retail store, the district had to make necessary changes such as upgrading structural support to aid increased load-bearing capacity on the roof and additional fire rating protections. Revising the architectural designs and engineering also had to meet the requirements for state approval of the project, which took several months to obtain. Lastly, the impact of COVID-19 on available construction workers to contribute to the project put it significantly behind schedule.
The name of the school follows the tradition of Fergus Falls Public School District naming its schools after a former president. According to Drake, the naming of the school was easy. Located on a frontage road from Lincoln Avenue, the name “made the most sense.”
This isn’t the first time that the school district has named a school after the 16th president. In 1904, Lincoln Elementary School, located on the current 500 block of Union Avenue, was one of several elementary schools in the area. As the education landscape began to change in the city, the original Lincoln school closed, along with Madison and Jefferson, in 1981.
While the past Lincoln school provided opportunities for youth in Fergus Falls, the excitement and potential of the new Lincoln School is something that many look forward to.
“We are excited about the facility and are looking forward to transitioning our programs to Lincoln School,” Drake said.
