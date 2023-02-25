How does someone decide to become a nurse? There are many different paths to achieve this goal.
Most are aware of the different levels of nursing— registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN) and certified nursing assistants (CNA), with advanced nursing credentials available.
Each requires different levels of education, as well as specialized training.
Shirley Seyfried began her teaching career at Fergus Falls Community College in 1985, as a part-time nursing instructor. Seyfried was instrumental in developing the college’s well-respected nursing programs.
When Seyfried joined the faculty as an instructor in the registered nurse completion program, the college had two nursing options: a practical nursing program and the completion program for licensed practical nurses who wanted to become RNs. The latter was a satellite program hosted through Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
“There was interest in the RN program at Fergus Falls … but the thinking at the time was that there were not enough LPNs in Fergus Falls to have their own program,” Seyfried recalls. “After about six years, it became apparent that we weren’t going to run out of LPNs that wanted to become RNs in the Fergus Falls area any time soon. The number of applicants just kept growing.”
Seyfried and the Fergus Falls program coordinator, Mary Ellen Quincer, approached the CLC nursing director to see if they could increase the FFCC nursing class size from 30 students to 40. At that time, funding was hard to come by. Community colleges across the state were experiencing a two-year lag in funding, and Central Lakes didn’t have the budget to increase enrollment at both campuses.
Seyfried submitted a grant application to the West Central Initiative Fund — and it paid off. The college received enough funding to cover the cost of the additional students for two years and was able to increase enrollment to 40 students in 1991.
After Fergus Falls Community College became part of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Seyfried and her colleagues started discussing the addition of a new program to the mix. They wanted to offer an associate degree nursing program for prospective students who weren’t yet LPNs. Seyfried and nursing coordinators from the Moorhead, Detroit Lakes and Wadena campuses spent two years developing the program, which was eventually approved by the Minnesota Board of Nursing and added to the curriculum in 2005.
“It’s a great place to begin your college education, Seyfried said of the local college as a whole. “I also highly recommend the nursing programs. Our graduates have done very well and there is a seamless program with Minnesota State University Moorhead to complete a bachelor’s in nursing online once you’ve completed your (associate degree in nursing) at M State.”
Lake Region Healthcare also promotes incentives for people to further their education and credentials for nurses.
LRH's tuition reimbursement benefit will pay up to 75% of tuition and fees for approved courses/studies when the employee agrees to continue or return to work at the organization for at least one year following completion of their education.
The Lake Region Healthcare Foundation also offers a Healthcare Education Fund Scholarship program that is available to employees seeking education or training to further develop their technical or professional skills. This scholarship fund was created by the gifts of donors to last year’s Giving Hearts Day and LRH Foundation gala to help address the current and projected healthcare workforce shortages.
In recent years, another avenue for those looking to get into nursing begins at the sophomore level of high school. Kennedy Secondary School, in conjunction with M State in Fergus Falls, offers a certified nursing assistant program for students. The course runs just one semester, but packs in everything the students will need to prepare them for their exams, said CNA instructor, Kate McNelly.
“It is a 75-hour course which includes lab time and 16 hours in a clinical setting. I have sophomores through seniors, so they have to be upper high school students. We have these wonderful entities within the community that help support the program — PioneerCare, LB Homes ... And that’s where we run our clinicals through currently. Then we have M State that we paired up with as well,” said McNelly.
The enrolled students in the program earn high school credits for the course, but they can also get three college credits through M State.
Some of the curriculum includes basic and restorative nursing skills, legal and ethical behaviors, communication needs, patient rights, emotional, cultural and mental health needs.
The main goal of the CNA program is to provide area nursing homes, as well as medical facilities in the community, with qualified help that is desperately needed.
When it comes to the nurses, Fergus Falls is a community that has banded together and reached out to develop local talent in caring for people.