Between the ages of 8-14, the confidence level of girls falls by 30% according to a study by Ypulse, a polling firm that focuses on tweens and teens. Up until age 8, the confidence levels between girls and boys are about the same. While boys do experience some dips in confidence as they enter their teens, the changes are not as dramatic as what the study saw in girls.
One area group seeking to address those confidence issues is BIOGirls. Founded in Fargo in 2012 by Missy Heilman, the Fergus Falls branch was created in 2013 with Jill Nelson as site director. Two years ago, Becca Michael became the Fergus Falls site director. Michael, who has two daughters of her own, moved to Fergus Falls in 2015 and heard about BIOGirls. When she learned more about it, and that Nelson was looking to retire, she was excited to take over.
“Our family is really close and our girls have a lot of really good
input from friends and family that we know and love and have around us, but we know that’s not true for everybody,” Michael said. “A lot of people don’t live near their families or are new to town and just don’t have opportunities like this to have healthy relationships with other adults that are rooting for them all the time and just want to see them succeed and want to know them well and want to encourage them exactly how they are.”
The mission of BIOGirls is to help build self-worth in girls grades 2-6 by teaching them life skills, providing them with mentors and encouraging participation in a noncompetitive physical activity, which for the Fergus Falls site is running. Jenny Mathiesen, one of the BIOGirls volunteer mentors for the Fergus Falls site, says, “I think we just keep pointing them back to Jesus and how much they are loved, and if they continue to hear that then they will continue to grow in their understanding of the Bible and how much they are loved. I know, even as an adult, I need to be told and be reminded often, so that’s what we do for these girls, is remind them.”
Each season of BIOGirls hosts 40 girls and runs for two to three months with meetings once a week. For 2021, Fergus Falls registration opened on Feb. 16 and the program runs from March 14 to June 6 with meetings on Sundays. If more than 40 girls register, there is a waiting list. There is also a registration fee, but scholarships are available.
“We also do have, for any families that might not be able to pay the fee, we do have a scholarship program to make sure we’re not leaving anybody out that wants to participate but maybe can’t afford to, we want to make sure we have an opportunity for them too,” Michael says.
Each session of BIOGirls in Fergus Falls begins with a devotion by mentor Jenny Mathiesen, teaching lessons from the Bible. Michael then does a group lesson with all 40 girls before they break up into smaller groups of two to four girls with their mentors to further discuss what they’ve learned from the main group lesson. Then the girls warm up and go for a run, training for the Lake Region Run that ends the program for them in June.
For devotion, Mathisen says, “(I teach) how much they are loved by God, and that God created them to be unique and that they are worthy of all the love that he has for them.”
In the lessons, the girls learn about healthy eating, exercise, budgeting, emotions, healthy friendships, body image and more.
Having a volunteer adult mentor, or sometimes an older girl who has aged out of the program and become a mentor, helps the younger girls create healthy relationships with other people in the community.
“We get to, as mentors, see them at the grocery store and say hi, we remember their names and we greet them, so they know that there’s people in the community that they know and who care about them and know their name,” says Mathiesen.
Michael says, “I think they have a fun, important relationship with their mentor because they’ve been meeting weekly for the last 12 weeks and they really can understand, ‘There’s this other adult female in my life that’s really praying for me, and concerned for me, and thinking about me on a regular basis that’s not my parents or another family member.”
While training for the Lake Region Run might be daunting for girls, Michael says she’s never had a girl not cross the finish line.
“A lot of girls come in and aren’t confident that they can run a 5K at the end and they can,” she says. “It’s like, ‘No, you can do it, you’ll do it your own way.’ For some of us, we might not run the whole thing but we’ll get the race done and that’s really what the important part is.”
Mathiesen has had two daughters participate in BIOGirls, with a third daughter soon to join. She says that accomplishment of finishing the race at the end, to know they’ve achieved a goal they’ve set for themselves, as well as the opportunity to know there are people in the community who know their name and care about them are the two greatest benefits of the program.
Michael says, “We’ve surveyed the girls and our responses overwhelmingly come back with, ‘My daughter was positively changed because of this program. I’m so happy that she could participate.’”
BIOGirls operates 50 programs in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin, including one in Detroit Lakes, one in Morris, one in Perham, one in Alexandria and 13 in Fargo.
