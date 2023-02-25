It’s all about the hobby, but mostly the enjoyment of cars and restoring them that keeps the Fergus Falls Classic Car Club going.
Formed in 1967, the members of the organization come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and as their membership brochure states, it is an interest in vehicles that draws them all together.
Despite a love of cars, there are certainly differing views — some are Chevy fans, some Ford, others Mopar.
When the organization first got started, charter members Jay Leroux, Gaylord Rachels and Conley Nygaard all wanted to have an organized way to show off the vehicles they had restored.
The answer: Fergus Falls' Summerfest. Most in Fergus Falls can’t imagine Summerfest without the car show or the classic cars in the parade, as they have been a staple for decades.
“Our first car show was actually in 1968, but was not on an annual basis. This year will be our 47th show; we did miss in 2020, because of the pandemic,” said Jerry Peterson, current president.
Other current officers of the organization include Dean Nielsen, vice president, Dave Loeks, secretary and W. Duane Rose, treasurer.
The members' cars can vary a lot over the years, but there are vehicles hailing from as early as the 1930s, extending to newer vehicles. Favorites often include the Tri Fives — 1955-57 Chevrolets; in particular, the 150, 210, Bel Air and Nomad. Muscle cars from the '60s and '70s are also popular, and the last few years have seen some Corvettes.
Peterson said the pandemic affected their membership, with a current roster of 32 members, down from pre-pandemic numbers.
The Fergus Falls Classic Car Club has several regular events during the year, hosting their annual Car Show and Swap Meet on the first Sunday in August, first held in 1976. As previously mentioned, the Show and Shine Car Show is held in conjunction with Fergus Falls Summerfest annually in June at Kirkbride Park.
The club regularly participates in many area parades, including Ashby, Battle Lake, Dalton, Erhard, Henning, Underwood and Vining.
The club holds regular meetings on the first Monday of the month at the Eagles Aerie #2339 at 120 South Peck Street in Fergus Falls, from October through April.
In addition to all the regularly scheduled events, in the summer months, the club will do car displays at Fergus Falls area nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Potlucks are sometimes hosted at member’s homes.
The organization prides itself on giving back to the community, as Peterson expressed that a portion of all car show proceeds are usually given to a local charity. These have included Habitat for Humanity, Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center, food shelf, humane society, student scholarships and others as the need arises.
Individual members are also involved in a host of community organizations.
Not to be left in the dust, there is also an official Jeep club in the area called West Central Minnesota Jeeps.
Jamie Adams of Fergus Falls started the club and handles the management aspect for the collective.
“This will be its fifth year. I had my own Jeep and I was looking for a group. I couldn’t find one around the area. So I just kind of threw it out there on Facebook and I found out I wasn’t the only one,” said Adams.
Adams said in the summer they meet up weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Dairyland at 1220 Union Avenue, just down from the former Regional Treatment Center campus. She said the club has around 500 members, with around 15 that meet and go out on road trips.
“We line the street with our Jeeps. It draws in a lot of people, they really like it. People will walk by and look at all the different types of Jeeps and styles,” added Adams.
Local Fergus Falls resident Jesse Thorstad is part of the club and said it’s not just people from Fergus Falls that participate. "There are people that come quite a ways away that join us for events — like people from Fargo.”
Thorstad related how he got involved with the club.
“It was right about the time when I got my first Jeep. I started noticing other Jeeps in town and was striking up conversations with those folks. Not long after that, Jamie loosely organized a get-together on Facebook. A number of us got together and found that we enjoyed talking about our vehicles, pushing them to their limits and helping each other with mechanical issues that we were maybe experiencing. It just became a pretty tight knit community of folks who share a love for their Jeeps,” said Thorstad.
Thorstad has a 2010 Jeep Wrangler JK. This is his second Jeep, which he purchased in the fall of 2022.
“They’re unique. They are incredibly capable. They’re just a lot of fun; especially in the summer when the weather’s good you can take the top off, take the doors off and experience the road in a new sort of way," Thorstad expressed. "I’m a former motorcyclist and enjoying my Jeep that way allows me to bring more people with me. It allows us to go to more places and still experience that open air road.”
If Jeep owners are interested in becoming part of the club they can find the group on Facebook at West Central Minnesota Jeeps.
All in all, visitors to the area will quickly see that Otter Tail County residents are serious about their cars and are ardent collectors.