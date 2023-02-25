Just because its common, doesn't mean it isn't terrifying. This is especially true for parents whose new baby has been diagnosed with one of many congenital heart defect (CHD) diagnoses.
CHD encompasses a wide variety of heart-related defects present at birth that range from mild cases in which there is a small hole in the heart that corrects itself over time, to severe — missing or poorly formed portions of the heart, requiring at least one, but usually multiple surgeries within the first years of life.
Oftentimes, thanks to modern technology, CHDs are identified prior to the birth of baby, thanks to ultrasound; though this isn't always the case. Of infants born with a CHD, one in four has a critical, or severe, defect.
As the most common birth defect to date, it is likely that most people know someone who has faced and lives with a CHD, whether repaired or not.
Barrett Risch
At 9-days-old, Barrett Risch was diagnosed with tetralogy of fallot (TOF) with absent pulmonary valve — a severe condition that encompasses four heart abnormalities occurring simultaneously that alter the way blood flows through the heart and lungs, along with a valve that did't form properly.
"We were preparing to leave the hospital after Barrett's birth, when the pediatrician (Thank God for Dr. Magnuson!) noticed that he had a 'more significant murmur,'" Barrett's mother, Heather, recalled.
Magnuson referred Barrett to pediatric cardiology, and he went home with his family and had the follow up appointment a full week later. "That was the longest week of my life," Heather shook her head. "There was so much anxiety and unknown. After he was diagnosed there was a lot of anger, and also relief that none of the terrible things that could have happened related to TOF, happened."
Untreated, babies with TOF rarely live past early childhood.
Eventually, after multiple appointments concluded, Barrett's family was feeling uneasy and without the answers they desired; so, it was decided that a second opinion necessary, and Barrett made the move to a new cardiology team. "We were finally able to feel informed and leave our appointments with less questions not more," shared Heather.
Hannah Peterson
Hannah's mother, Kelsey Peterson, was prepared for her daughter's CHD diagnosis, but that doesn't make it any less scary.
At Kelsey's 28-week ultrasound, an ultrasound tech noticed two abnormalities during Hannah's anatomy scan. Kelsey's older child, born exactly 17 months before Hannah, had been born with a small hole in his heart; but that was a case much different than Hannah's. Kelsey was referred to an in utero cardiologist (heart specialist for unborn babies) for a second opinion at the sixth largest children's hospital in the country, which also has a cardiovascular unit that specializes in CHDs.
After a stressful two weeks of waiting for her appointment, Kelsey had another ultrasound and Hannah was diagnosed with atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD) — holes between the right and left sides of her heart with valves that didn't work correctly. Hannah was also diagnosed with duodenal atresia — blockage of the small intestine. The combination of the two defects, as shared with Kelsey, indicated that there was a 99% change that Hannah had Down syndrome and there was a chance that Hannah could be stillborn, not survive delivery or may not survive the moments immediately following delivery.
With the somber news looming, Kelsey opted for a procedure called an amniocentesis, which could confirm a Down syndrome diagnosis — it did.
Kelsey was sent home with plans for deliver Hannah in the Twin Cities via C-section, but she didn't make it back before Hannah was delivered on May 7, 2017, at Lake Region Healthcare via C-section. Hannah was immediately transferred to Fargo via helicopter before being transferred a second time to the Twin Cities — all in less than 24 hours.
Taitym Faulkner, Briggs Goulet & Huxley Goulet
Three siblings, three different CHDs — that has been experience for Mallory Goulet, mother of seven, including one set of twins.
Taitym, like Hannah, had multiple diagnoses in store — but Taitym's diagnoses came as more of a surprise.
At three months of age, Taitym was diagnosed with a complete atrioventricular canal defect — a large hole in the center of the heart. This diagnosis is strongly associated with Down syndrome, which Taitym was also diagnosed with.
Mallory had time to prepare for Taitym's open heart surgery, as it wouldn't occur until around 10 months of age or a weight of 10 pounds. "10 (pounds), for her, came right at the six month mark," Mallory explained. "On 12-12-12, Taitym had her repair at the U of M. She was a true rockstar and had no complications from the surgery. She had a total of a 6-day stay and has yearly cardiology appts to check on her mitral valve leak. So far, 10 years later the leak has stayed the same and, as long as it doesn’t grow larger, she will not require any more surgeries."
It is important to note that while both Taitym and Hannah have a Down syndrome diagnosis, that is not always the case for children with CHDs.
Take, for example, Briggs Goulet, Taitym's brother.
For Mallory and her family, Briggs' CHD diagnosis was the most complex. At five months old, Briggs' doctor detected a heart murmur. A referral to a pediatric cardiologist resulted in a diagnosis of severe supravalvular aortic stenosis — narrowing of the large blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Briggs would need surgery.
Following scores of tests and scans, Briggs' first surgery was planned with an estimated completion time of 3-4 hours. Time passed ... then more ... and more ... 16 hours later surgeons were still working on Briggs' heart. "When Briggs finally came back we learned it was not as easy as planned," Mallory recollected.
Briggs came out of surgery on ECMO, a form of life support specifically related to heart and lung complications. He had an open chest and was on a ventilator with many lines and tubes attached, keeping him alive.
Three days later, doctors were able to return to the operating room to close Briggs' chest and remove many of the machines and tubes, but the fight wasn't over yet.
Shortly after, Briggs suffered from seizures due to the medications and recovery from the surgery itself; but, miraculously, he was discharged home nine days later.
Over the course of 2022, Briggs had five hospital stays, four ambulance rides and one plane ride. He continued to struggle with his breathing, resulting in continual diagnoses of pneumonia; but something still seemed wrong.
Finally, after persistent advocating by his parents, a scope was performed and a new discovery was made — 75% of Briggs' airway was blocked with scar tissue from the placement of the ventilator during his first surgery.
A procedure called a ballon dilation, which used an inflatable device to gently stretch his airway, was performed, offering Briggs instant relief. This procedure will be done multiple times to ensure the airway stays open. "We are hopeful this is the cure to getting him on the official road to recovery," Mallory expressed.
There is a high chance that as Briggs grows, he will require at least one more surgery, if not more; but until then, the Goulets take each day as it comes.
Last and littlest, but certainly not least, is Huxley Goulet, one of the twins in Mallory's household.
Huxley has a CHD diagnosis of ostium secundum atrial septal defect (ASD) — hole between the upper (atrial) chambers of the heart, near the center of the chambers. His diagnosis is enhanced by the presence of an anomaly — a congenital coronary artery fistula to the pulmonary artery. In other words, there is abnormal communication between Huxley's pulmonary and coronary arteries.
Huxley's fistula and ASD are being closely monitored, with hopes that they will remedy themselves, which often happens with less severe CHD cases. He will be assessed in 2023 to determine if a procedure or surgery is necessary; but all arrows are pointing in the right direction to avoid medical intervention, so far.
"It's mind-blowing," Mallory expressed. "Three kids, three heart conditions, all of them different and none of the hereditary!"
Taitym, Briggs, Huxley — all little warriors.
So many other children in Otter Tail County and across the country are born and live with CHDs. For them, fighting is a way of life — being a warrior is a way of life.