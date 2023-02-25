Waking up in the morning to a peafowl sunning on the porch is a sight to behold, and one not uncommon for many hobby farmers.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?