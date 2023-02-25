Waking up in the morning to a peafowl sunning on the porch is a sight to behold, and one not uncommon for many hobby farmers.
Hobby farms have been a centerpiece to Midwest culture for decades, and they continue to pop up as the larger family farm has become more of a rarity.
Small, family-run operations, hobby farms typically operate on a not-for-profit basis, as specified in their nomenclature — they are a hobby.
In recent years hobby farms have become more popular than ever in the lakes area. Several cities in the area have even passed ordinances allowing residents to have backyard chickens within city limits.
A hobby farm can include anything from cattle to vegetable gardens. Llamas, pigs, sheep, horses and an assortment of fowl are all fair game.
What leads people to living the hobby farm lifestyle? It is certainly not for the faint of heart! Many people who have landed on a hobby farm have inherited their love of this lifestyle from their family.
Christel Samuelson, from Dalton, purchased the family homestead from her grandparents in 1997, with hopes to “add a few animals over the years.” Her husband had grown up on a dairy farm and always loved the cattle. Over the years, their family grew and the kids became active in 4-H, which gradually expanded the number and types of animals they raised. “Over the years, I think we have had everything but llamas,” Samuelson said.
Recent economic climate has played a part in the increase in hobby farms nationwide, but for others, it has been a reason to downsize with feed prices nearly doubling.
Another local hobby farmer, Wanda Taylor, says that she found her way to hobby farming as a way to relax and get away from the everyday grind. Taylor is a bit of an unconventional hobby farmer, keeping both her horses and chickens at a neighbor’s house. “I still do all of my own chores and things, but it is just a chance to get away, do something I enjoy and feel accomplished about things.” Taylor also incorporates her love of rescuing animals into her hobbies and has fostered three horses through a local rescue, allowing them to be worked with and gain confidence while they look for forever homes.
For an Underwood local, Teresa Jensen, hobby farming is a way to know what she is eating, use her skills to help others, enjoy time with nature and make a little bit of money while she does it. Jensen is a hobby farmer who uses her love and knowledge of the land to keep bees and forage for plants that she uses in her apothecary, creating salves and teas that can be used as remedy for a variety of ailments. Jensen also grows extensive gardens each year and has been able to barter with others as well as sell her wares at a local farmers market. “A lot of times, natural remedies can help my friends or pets faster or better than the things you might buy elsewhere, and it is really fulfilling to see that happen.”
Another Dalton-local hobby farmer, Ben Matheny, fell into the farm life almost entirely by accident. “I never thought that this where I would be, but life has a funny way of showing us what we didn’t know we needed.” Though he says that farming is a lot more work than he may have bargained for, the opportunity for space and life lessons that are possible for his kids on the farm are more than worth it. “My kids have the opportunity to explore, they will learn responsibility and skills that they couldn’t learn anywhere else. I am hoping that this will help them to find their passion in life and provide the opportunity for it to grow over the years.”
Farming, even on a small scale, can be a trying endeavor. The veteran farmers of the area have a few words of encouragement for anyone who may need it and advice for those thinking about starting a hobby farm. Samuelson says, “start small with each animal until you know what you like.” She also says that starting small will allow you to find what you are passionate about. “Never let farming take away from your family or take all of your free time. Do it in moderation for enjoyment because you are not going to get rich doing it.”
Advice from others? Matheny shares that, “Whatever you think your start up budget is, add half again. Always expect the unexpected and don’t be afraid to weather the storm. Some of the most valuable lessons I have learned and taught on the farm have been during the hard times.”
Rural Minnesota is a community unlike many others. It is one of the places where you can still find neighbors helping neighbors and just a little bit of that “good ole days” feel. Farmers are a unique sort, willing to help others, share their resources and pass their skills and knowledge on to others. “Take advantage of the knowledge that other people who have been doing this are willing to share. Don’t spend your time getting frustrated reinventing the wheel,” says Samuelson.
Starting a farm is a long road, but one that can be smoothed by a helpful neighbor and a hearty dinner after a long day’s work.