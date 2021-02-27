Adding a summer fun spot at Veterans Park in 2021 is a goal of the Elbow Lake City Council.
“The City Council is really for it,” city clerk, Jeff Holsen said. “We’ve got a united front here. We are just determining how we can put the package together and we will be working on that over the winter months to see if we can make it come to fruition next summer. They aren’t cheap, I’ll say that.”
According to the description, splash pads are described as being for water play in little or no standing water. They eliminate the need for lifeguards or other supervision.
Ground nozzle spray water upwards out of the splash pad's rain deck. There may also be other water features such as a rainbow (semicircular pipe shower), or mushroom- or tree-shaped showers. Some splash pads feature movable nozzles similar to those found on fire trucks to allow users to spray others. The showers and ground nozzles are often controlled by a hand-activated motion sensor, to run for a limited time.
Splash pads are often surfaced in textured nonslip concrete.
Holsen said that a splash pad has been one of his goals before retirement after 35 years in the community.
“I think it would be a great, great thing for the city to have,” Holsen said and sees such a feature attracting youth from other communities as well. “They are always talking about activities to keep the kids active and healthy and I think this would provide an opportunity for them to get out and do some things that they aren’t able to do now.”
The city would like to build a 60-by-60 splash pad at Veterans Park with the help of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Holsen realizes that state money will not cover the entire cost of the splash pad so he is looking into some fundraising ideas.
“We are thinking of possibly trying to raise some money locally,” Holsen said. “I know there is a lot of interest in seeing this come true. We are maybe going to put a plan together and raise money locally. We’re kind of in the infancy stages. By the end of February I think we’ll know what direction we’ll be going and what the grand plan will be to try and get this done.”
Elbow Lake electric superintendent, Darin Grosz, who is also working with the DNR obtaining a grant for refinishing basketball, tennis and walking path facilities at Athletic Park, has found that splash pads use either a recirculating water system or a fresh water system. The difference between the two pads is higher water use in the fresh water system and daily water testing in the recirculating system.
“I think we are leaning towards not discharging it and keeping it recirculating,” Holsen said.
Holsen added he favors a diversified committee with some young people involved with the committee.
“I really think there are some funds that can be received from the older clientele too,” Holsen said. “The real young ones probably don’t have a lot of extra money laying around.”
The cool idea for those hot days of summer is getting a helping hand from Briana Cohen, who works for Minnesota/Wisconsin Playground.
The representative of Gametime playground equipment has been around since 1978. It offers a range of playground systems and equipment as well as project planning, design and on-site installation.
Cohen has put together a splash pad with patriotic and troll themes.
Veterans Park, located on the east side of Elbow Lake is a logical spot for the splash park. There is a water tower on site along with the water treatment plant.
The City Council backs the project according to Holsen.
“I think they are unanimous in supporting it, to move forward with the planning and to see where it all shakes out,” Holsen said.
