The history of dog sledding or mushing, as it is technically called by professionals, dates back thousands of years from early civilizations using a dog or team of dogs to pull loads. More recently, mushing was used for exploration, such as: In 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen used sled dogs in a race to become the first person to reach the South Pole. Norwegians also used sled dogs during the First World War for medical and supply purposes. The famous 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska, where 20 mushers and about 150 sled dogs relayed diphtheria antitoxin 674 miles by dog sled to Nome, who was suffering through an epidemic.



