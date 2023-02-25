The history of dog sledding or mushing, as it is technically called by professionals, dates back thousands of years from early civilizations using a dog or team of dogs to pull loads. More recently, mushing was used for exploration, such as: In 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen used sled dogs in a race to become the first person to reach the South Pole. Norwegians also used sled dogs during the First World War for medical and supply purposes. The famous 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska, where 20 mushers and about 150 sled dogs relayed diphtheria antitoxin 674 miles by dog sled to Nome, who was suffering through an epidemic.
It was the serum run that was a part of the inspiration to create the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The race has inspired many over the years, including a Fergus Falls High School graduate.
Jeff Wells, a 2003 Fergus Falls High School grad, got interested in dog mushing when he was not quite a teenager: “It was either late elementary school or early middle school that I got really interested. Some of it was because of the movie ‘Iron Will’ and then also reading some of author Gary Paulson’s books,” says Wells.
He started out by using the family dog, a lab, with a small wooden sled.
“(The dog) was slightly interested but not fully invested,” Wells mentions with a chuckle.
From there, as he started to go through the first winter, it was a matter of convincing his parents to get sled dogs … and so Wells started out with a three-dog team, which is all you need for that age range.
“I started to accumulate more dogs and by the time I was in high school, the number had increased to about 13 of our own dogs,” said Wells.
During his high school years, Wells focused on sprint mushing and there were races almost every weekend in January and February.
“Races were somewhere in Minnesota or Wisconsin. From Ely to Detroit Lakes and Frazee, mostly northern Minnesota and central Wisconsin,” observes Wells. “It was always in the back of my mind that when I graduated (from high school) I was going to be moving to Alaska … that is the place to be if you want to dog mush.”
So, Wells was true to his mind and moved north in the summer of 2003.
“Leaving home was a big thing. I moved up during the summer, so it wasn’t like I hopped right into winter stuff,” mentions Wells. “But when I got up here, I started working with an Iditarod musher named Jeff King (I had a poster of him on my wall growing up, as he has won the Iditarod four times). I got involved with his kennel and it basically felt like things were coming together.”
Wells spent his first winter in Alaska handling dogs for King. After that, he transitioned to schooling and spent two years attending the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. He returned to the King kennels and trained the youngest dog team to get ready for the 2007 Iditarod race.
“It takes a ton of work to get the dogs and logistics ready. There are highs and lows throughout the whole race,” states Wells. “One of the more challenging things I've done in my life but also very rewarding. Working with the dogs that much leading up to the race.”
When asked about what was a memorable moment or experience he had during the race, Wells says: “A quarter of the race actually had no snow, which you don’t always think of with dog mushing … so that was a bit odd, but the dogs don’t mind it and the sled moves fine.”
Wells finished the race in a time of 14 days, two hours, 40 minutes and 54 seconds.
“It was a dream come true,” says Wells.
Now-a-days, he works for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. He has two children and has five sled dogs (and a lab). The family of four enjoys mushing as a recreation and his kids do run a few small races. There is a local mushing club in Fairbanks, of which Wells is on the board. Races are put on for both adults and kids in the area.
In the history of the Iditarod, there have been three Minnesotans that have captured first place, including the 2022 winner, Brent Sass.
“It was a very amazing feeling and I was super proud of the dogs that we had raised specifically to try and win that race,” states Sass, who eats, sleeps and breaths dog mushing, spending the vast majority of his time living in the bush in Alaska, raising a kennel of sled dogs as a profession.
Races and sled dog adventures are still offered in Minnesota. Locally, in Otter Tail County, there are many trails and areas that are open, perfect for some exercise. While there may be a little more of a commitment level, sometimes it can start with one dog, like Wells did — who knows where it will go from there.
