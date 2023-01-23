Otter Tail County residents are fortunate to live in an area that is replete with a varied array of musicians.
Runestone Rebellion is an area band that plays a range of music spanning eclectic genres that range through bands such as Motely Crü, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Merle Haggard and Poison.
The band played their first show in Evansville, on June 1, 2019, and consists of Teddy Wood on lead vocals, Brad Horning on lead guitar and vocals, Angie Thoennes on keyboard and vocals, Megan Rein on bass guitar and Nathan Thibert on the drums. Band members come from a collection of area towns such as Fergus Falls, Ashby, Brainerd and Brandon.
Runestone Rebellion formed about three years ago when Wood and Horning moved on to something different from their previous band, Eye Witness based out of Alexandria: “He and I just had a different vision with what we wanted to do with the band, so we started our own — his wife actually found Nathan, our drummer,” explained Wood.
The band has played a variety of area shows including appearances in Donnelly along with performing at Moondance in Walker. “If it sounds good, we play it,” explained Rein at an event at Place to Be in Donnelly. Rein is also involved in another band, periodically performing with a duo called Blue Red Roses that’s based out of Battle Lake.
Blue Red Roses is composed of songwriting and life partners Mary and Dan Olson; and their sound, while difficult to classify and describe, is permeated with melody-laden hooks and is comprised of organic grooves and tinted with a nostalgic sound.
Dan’s been in different bands since the age of 17, and hails from a rock and roll background through numerous musical projects. The pair is balanced with years of experience in musical theater along with classical training.
Dan and Mary met in a band in Minneapolis, and Mary explains that they had a brief respite from the music scene: “After we got married, we didn’t play for a while, but it was always in the back of our minds.”
The couple owned Sunroom in Battle Lake for about two years, and finally felt the pull again to make music: “We got out of (Sunroom) and that’s when we started rehearsing and booking shows. We went to Minneapolis to record some originals and put out an album.”
BRR is travelled to Nashville in late January, where they recorded an EP with established musician Tim Carroll: “We’re excited to work with this guy, he brings a rock and roll edge, and we were introduced to him through another artist in the area,” said Dan, prior to recording.
The duo says they’re excited to go into a situation where they’re in unfamiliar territory musically and vulnerable, and they explain that they’re keeping an open mind as they head to Music City.
“We’re trying to slowly grow and focus on original music this year — that’s where our passion lies,” the group says. “We’re really pumped to have Megan join us on bass guitar, and eventually we’d like to add a drummer. Slow and steady though.”
“For me, I’ve always liked acoustic music,” Mary says. “Dan was more rock and roll, and it’s taken some time to figure out an acoustic duo, with bringing that aspect with a bit of theatre."
“Shout out to the people that come to see us, this area has a lot of support,” both Mary and Dan say. “We love performing for Otter Tail County.”
Darren Quam is another local talent calling Battle Lake home, and has played a wide range of venues and locations. Quam has done an extensive amount of travel, especially through Central and South America where he has absorbed unique cultures and played in unique venues as well: “This area is just so good for music, everyone is so supportive and really awesome.”
Quam’s passion for music stretches back to high school, when he formed the band Confusion with a friend, playing mainly '60s and '70s rock, blues and funk, and putting forth their own version of venerated classics. The band is currently still active and keeps things fresh and exciting by performing original and improvisational jams.
Quam has been busy in the past few years, putting out two albums and focusing on writing and producing music in his home studio: “I’ve had days where I’m in there 10 hours creating.”
From Confusion to Blue Red Roses to Runestone Rebellion and so many more, the musical prowess in Otter Tail County is undeniable, making it a more colorful place to live, work and play.