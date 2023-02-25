Wood — it is abundant in rural Minnesota, making Otter Tail County a prime location for artisans using wood as their primary art medium.
Jay McDougall has made his passion for woodworking and artwork a lifelong obsession that brings many viewers around West Central Minnesota and the world joy.
According to his biography, McDougall opened his studio in 1982, with his wife and fellow artist, Cindy. It states that his early years were spent designing and building original pieces of furniture.
For McDougall, enjoying nature in his youth started his journey toward becoming a very sought after artist.
“As a child, I always loved making things and I spent a lot of time in the woods building tree forts, swinging on ropes. I grew up in Minnesota, just west of Excelsior, which back in the day was pretty rural, but after I grew up, it wasn’t so rural anymore — which is why I made it up this way,” said McDougall.
McDougall said he wasn’t sure what he wanted to pursue early on, and did a lot of exploring of other possible career fields.
“When it came time to go to college, I bounced around quite a bit. I started out with pre-law. I was looking at architecture for a while, environmental sciences — all over the place. I couldn’t find a good fit so I took a year off when I was 21, and really became introspective and wondering what I wanted to do with my life. One thing I wanted to do was make a living “making things.” The thing I didn’t want to do was work for someone else. Those were kind of the big, broad strokes at that time. Then I started looking at what was giving me the most satisfaction: making things — it happened to be creating things out of wood, and I decided to pursue making a living out of this,” shared McDougall.
As his career choices became clearer, McDougall said he pursued an educational path towards the woodworking field.
“I went back to school and got a degree in wood technology and design at the University of Wisconsin. I also ended teaching school for a year in Taylors Falls in Chisago County. After doing that, I opened my business, which has been going for the past 40 years,” said McDougall.
At the beginning of his career, McDougall made furniture, but later realized his passion was with his artwork.
“At one time I designed and built high-end furniture, art type pieces, which led me to do some writing for 'Woodworking' magazine; but for the last 20 years, I have been doing my woodwork sculpture and traveling the country,” said McDougall.
In terms of McDougall’s working style, he describes it as a reductive method of sculpture.
There are two types of sculpture, additive and reductive. If one is creating a sculpture out of steel, they keep adding pieces, welding, bolting, ceramic. If building a handbuilt pot, they are adding clay. Reductive sculpture is the process of starting with a block of material and removing from it to create a form.
McDougall uses hardwoods from fallen trees behind his studio in Fergus Falls.
“I have always used wood in one form or another as a medium. I am not gluing up my carving forms. In other words, the piece I'm starting with is a uniform single piece of wood. By the nature of wood, as it dries it shrinks. My carving slabs might be seven inches thick by twenty inches wide by five feet long, or bigger. Whatever the form is, it has to be big enough to get the form out of it. A piece of wood that big is virtually impossible to dry without cracking. The inside is still wet while the outside is drying,” said McDougall.
The medium of wood is very diverse and McDougall says he has strict criteria with what he works with, starting with a piece of wood that is still green and fresh in order to have a uniform uncracked piece of wood.
He is also particular the wood because of the required effort that goes into carving a form from wood, whether the piece is a "very boring" solid color, or ringed with multiple shades. "I can’t just pick up the phone and say send me a five diameter cottonwood," McDougall explained. "I have to go out and look at it. Out of a whole tree there might be only one or two pieces that I’m really interested in."
McDougall specifically looks for a lustrous look, like a tiger's eye or similar to the back of a violin. He also specifically uses closed grained hardwoods, like a maple, cottonwood, boxelder, American elm and other locally grown trees.
When McDougall plans his works, they don’t always result in his original vision, but he says it is a very organic process every time.
“When I bring a log in, for the most part, I know it might be big enough for a wall piece, but it also might be big enough to get six slabs out of it and get the wall pieces as well as some vessels or trays. When I bring in a slab and I’m marking it out to carve it I’m drawing on it either a vessel shape, the pointy ones, or a tray which are the rectangular ones. The other thing that is critical, there are occasions where I start carving something with all good intentions and if it comes to a point where the piece just isn’t going anywhere like I’m forcing it, I just put it aside into the burn pile and just start on something else. You can’t fake it. It either flows and it works or it doesn’t. I find if I’m really forcing myself to finish a piece, it’s going to look forced. It’s not going to look natural. It doesn’t happen often, but there might be a defect in the wood that I have to carve around but in the process of doing that it’s lost its magic,” emphasized McDougall.
McDougall is very inspired by the outdoors and wildlife.
“Nature, as you can imagine, is one of my big inspirations, it’s not accidental where we live where we do. I’m inspired by my surroundings. If you look at some of my freeform vessels, with their very curvy elegant line,s you can see a trumpeter swan in that,”
McDougall revealed that the original inspiration for his vessels was a flock of trumpeter swans he had seen flying over a river.
“Nature is a very efficient designer … one of the hardest things in the world to do is just keep adding things until you’re done, whereas with reductive you’re taking away everything you can take away all the ephemeral stuff, you get down to just what is critical, just what you need. That’s it, then you’re done,” said McDougall.
Being part of what he creates is also a very important factor in how he creates his pieces.
“When I’m carving, I’m really carving for feeling. To have a successful piece, it’s usually at a visceral level. They see the piece, they handle the piece, it makes them feel something — peace and serenity. When I’m carving, I’m trying to feel the same thing, because again it’s very difficult to impart to feel that. You can’t fake it,” said McDougall.
McDougall states that he doesn’t typically work with clients on a commission basis, but designs custom pieces once or twice a year for people. He says he doesn’t really encourage commission work, instead preferring to make different pieces.
“By and large I just make what really floats my boat, then I go out and I find somebody else that feels the same way about it.,” said McDougall.
The reactions of his audience are what McDougall says he finds the most rewarding.
“I have a great job, I really do. Because I love what I do and I’m driven by making things. One of the things I love is making the connection with a buyer. Not because it’s payday, but it’s like — that’s my audience. It would be like an actor or dancer not having anybody out in the audience. I like that connection. That’s the justification for going back and doing what I do and making more stuff,” said McDougall
McDougall has garnered numerous national awards for excellence, while maintaining an exhibition schedule that includes the most prestigious venues across the country. McDougall was also selected as a 2008 McKnight Foundation Fellowship recipient. More information about his work is available online at jaymcdougall.com.
Dan Modrow
Another area woodworker is Dan Modrow, of rural Vergas, who runs the business "Turning Nature."
Modrow mainly specializes in wooden utensils, but has a wide array of other functional pieces.
"I do a lot of salad bowls and the main thing I do is wooden utensils. Two to three solid wood utensils. I do pepper mills, wood salt shakers and wine bottle stuffers. Anything that's more functional I sell at shows," said Modrow.
Modrow also recently made an urn.
"I try to use (wood) that's already fallen. Some wood, like walnut, isn't as accessible up here," he shared, stating that he procures some wood from Nebraska, as his wife's family lives there.
For his utensils, he said the logs go on a saw mill to get cut up into the desired thicknesses and then the wood has to sit and dry afterwards. It generally takes about a year to dry.
Modrow said he got started in the woodworking business when he picked up an old wood turning lathe.
"I started trying to have a go at it. It just kind of progressed into making salad bowls, pepper mills and eventually it was the wooden spoons. I didn't get into woodworking until about 2009." For the past few years, Modrow has been doing the work on a full time basis.
Modrow states that he makes all of his product in the wintertime. Then, in the summer, he sells his wares at are festivals and street fairs on the weekends.
He said that he does sell wholesale as well, where he will work with small stores and gift depots around the area.
"I'd like to eventually go full wholesale; but until then I will do it this way."
Modrow emphatically states that he uses no finishing products or lacquers in his creations.
"I use no stains whatsoever, the only thing I put on: mineral oil and a beeswax finish. It creates a paste. That just helps to keep the pieces food safe," said Modrow.
Modrow and his wife are also starting a apple orchard on their rural Vergas property.
"We've got 243 trees in the ground last spring. In addition to the apple trees there are pear and plum trees. This spring we will have a total of around 700 trees. We also order 400 raspberry plants as well, with the thought that they would spread around the property.," said Modrow.
He said they eventually hope to open the orchard up to the public for "U-Pick operation."
Modrow said his mission statement for Turning Nature is dedicated to making one-of-a-kind pieces that can be used in one's life on a daily basis.
West Central Minnesota is a hotbed of activity for woodcarvers and wood art. Almost any festival that takes place in the area usually offers a plethora of wood art.