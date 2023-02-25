The Kirkbride, the Regional Treatment Center, the state hospital — the same building, known by many different names and serving multiple purposes over the course of it's existence, currently sits empty in Fergus Falls.
In the 117 years the state hospital was open, the history of mental health and its treatments happened there, in all of its complexity — the good, the bad and the ugly.
The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw considerable growth in state-sponsored treatment of the mentally ill. In previous eras, people deemed insane were dealt with by confining them to prison-like settings or poor houses where abuse and neglect were common.
A new breed of physician, however, sought more progressive methods of treatment, with one of the most influential figures in changing the mental health landscape being Dr. Thomas Story Kirkbride, the namesake for the historic tower building sitting in Kirkbride Park in Fergus Falls.
If walls could talk, the stories told from the former Regional Treatment Center's library would range from heartwarming and comical to horrifying and deadly, and many of these stories remain intact at the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
From cutting edge mental health treatments and procedures, some of which were later deemed barbaric, to helping rehabilitate patients to resume productive lives, what happened within the former state hospital building encompasses a large part of Fergus Falls' history.
The Fergus Falls State Hospital is the most complete example of Kirkbride-inspired architecture left in the United States. With it's future uncertain, and options for moving forward with the structure under ongoing consideration, a look inside the building is something that is no longer an opportunity to the public.
City of Fergus Falls Director of Public Works Len Taylor, upon approval from the city council, armed Daily Journal Media staff with protective gear and provided a journey inside the walls of the former Regional Treatment Center in October 2022 — an opportunity for photos that may or may not be the last available to the public.
