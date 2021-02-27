In 1883, Rothsay built its first school, a one-room schoolhouse that was quickly outgrown. By 1903, a new school was built and has undergone many renovations over the course of the 20th and early into the 21st centuries. In 2015, after the construction on an entirely new school building was complete, the city of Rothsay purchased the old school building, entering into a joint agreement with the school to use the gymnasium as overflow for sporting events. The school itself, however, was about to undergo a transformation.
“The city council felt the community needed a better alternative for events. Our old community center was in too rough of shape to feasibly fix all that needed to be done,” shared Rothsay city clerk, Lisa Zimmerman. The old school building provided the opportunity for the city of Rothsay to improve their offerings with a larger amount of space to work with. By the end of 2016, the Rothsay Event Center was being rented out for events. The fitness center opened at the beginning of 2017.
After opening the facility, it was decided that some major upgrades needed to take place, so the facility started renovating, demolishing the older part of the building, replacing the HVAC system, and installing a geothermal heating and cooling system, amongst cosmetic improvements and other projects. The majority of 2019 was spent doing major renovations, though the event and fitness centers rarely had to close to the public for the projects.
REC coordinator Sara Froslie shared the improvements that have taken place since the beginning of the pandemic. “When COVID shut us down this past spring we took the opportunity to do some remodeling. We've redone our bathrooms, put carpet in our hallway, painted multiple areas within the facility and moved our fitness club into a different location in order to put a kitchen/community room in the previous fitness club room. That move enabled our kitchen area to have two entrances making it easier for serving food!”
With plenty of plans for future improvements as funding allows, the Rothsay Event Center and fitness center are looking forward to expanding their offerings. “For our future we'd like to see more events taking place! Because of COVID, (2020) was a trying year, but our hope is 2021 will be bigger and better! We'd just like the public to know we have a beautiful facility now and that it is available for rental! The rental fees are extremely reasonable and very affordable! With seating up to 350 people and space for a sizable vendor show we have space for everyone,” Froslie said.
The Rothsay Event Center offers a variety of events, from youth practices, birthday parties, family holidays, dance recitals, family reunions, vendor shows, weddings and even rabbit shows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.