While some may say Anthony Hicks is known as plant manager of Green Plains Inc., or as the Fergus Falls City Council member representing Ward 4, the man himself says, “My personal claim to fame is that I have traveled the world on the back of a pig almost literally.”
As far as Hicks is concerned, pigs do fly. With their help, he was able to travel the world: from Amsterdam to Beirut, New York to Hong Kong. “The only continent I’ve not actually been to is Australasia and obviously the poles,” he says.
Before his life here in Fergus Falls, Hicks was an export coordinator for a pig production company that sold breeding stock in England.
“I wanted to travel the world and I didn’t have the funds to travel the world on my own ticket,” Hicks says, “I started to embark on literally shipping pigs around the world.”
Hicks was born in Louth, Lincolnshire, in England, about 150 miles north of London. He studied agriculture in college at Lincolnshire College of Agriculture and Bishop Burton College, specializing in hog production.
As an export coordinator, Hicks says, “I would travel with pigs across the world. Pigs travel in passenger airplanes and they also travel in dedicated planes, depending on how many pigs are sent.”
The job also gave him the opportunity to see parts of different countries that most tourists don’t get to see, as he often worked in rural areas with local farmers.
“Farmers around the world, there’s no difference,” Hicks says. “They’re very hospitable. Lots of farmers will take you in and they want to feed you, show you good hospitality, so I was very fortunate that I enjoyed a lot of good meals in farmers’ kitchens around the world, and at the same time I got to see a lot of the countryside, I got to see a lot of the world.”
That’s how Hicks ended up in Fergus Falls.
“We used to set up pig breeding projects, so we set up a pig breeding project with something called Bell Farms out of Wahpeton and Hormel out of Austin, Minnesota,” he says. “I was commuting between Wahpeton and England, I was spending two weeks here and two weeks in England, and on one of the trips, Rich Bell said, ‘Why don’t you come and just live in the states?’”
Hicks, his wife and two children moved to the United States in 1996, settling in Fergus Falls. “We actually lived in River Oaks in Fergus Falls. That was kind of the compromise for my wife, she wanted to have some trees and Wahpeton is pretty flat,” he says. Incidentally, they moved in right next door to a doctor from England and his wife, who had spent some years in Scotland. “Of all the houses to choose in Fergus Falls we bought a house, unbeknownst to anybody, we actually bought a house next to another English person.”
Hicks became a citizen in 2011 and no one can deny that he has made Fergus Falls his home. From helping to establish the ethanol plant which he now manages, to the numerous groups and boards he is a part of, Hicks has dedicated himself to making the community a better place for everyone.
Hicks was elected to the Fergus Falls City Council in 2012, running on the platform that the city was continuously wringing its hands about the Regional Treatment Center without committing to anything.
“There’s a lot of people that will criticize and critique everything that goes on but they’re not ready to actually roll up their sleeves and do something about it,” Hicks said. “That was kind of my logic and reasoning for running for City Council.”
Two years later, in 2014, Hicks was diagnosed with leukemia. He remained on the City Council, though, and committed himself to making lifestyle changes that would allow him to eventually stop taking the medicine he needed to survive.
“I don’t and have never taken meds, so the fact that I had to take a pill every day of my life, I didn’t want that to become the new norm. I wanted to try to do something about it. So I decided that I needed to look at my diet and do some exercise and, obviously the medication helped, it was a kickstart to improving my blood cell counts overall and then I diligently tried to do exercise and eat better,” he says. Part of his exercise routine includes waking up at 4 a.m. to go for an hour long walk before work. “(In) 2020, I was able to get off my meds so now I’m medication-free again, which is a good place.”
As to why he remained committed to the City Council through his illness, and has continued to run for reelection since then, Hicks says, “I love work. I’ve always enjoyed work and staying busy. I’m always doing something.” Even his hobbies are labor intensive, as he enjoys renovating his house.
In addition to the City Council, Hicks serves on the Fergus Falls Port Authority, Business Development for Fergus Falls and the M State Foundation board, and formerly served on the Economic Improvement Commission for the city which eventually became Greater Fergus Falls. His greatest commitment is to the economic growth and development of Fergus Falls. When the coronavirus hit, he says, “I proposed that City Council should take a 24% reduction in their stipend and I kind of feel that was something we could do to show some good faith to the citizens of Fergus, that we’re not doing it for the money, that we’re doing it for the community and the city and the residents.”
Unfortunately, the motion did not pass, but Hicks says he is determined to make sure the council stays fiscally responsible in the wake of the pandemic.
“I think we have to be good stewards going forward. This year, I think, more than any … the next couple of years, we need to be prudent about what we spend money on and how it’s going to affect the taxpayer.”
Mayor Ben Schierer, who was elected to office the same year as Hicks, says, “I know that he’s been someone that’s worked really, incredibly hard on behalf of the residents of Fergus Falls. He’s someone that’s had a progressive vision that’s also balanced out with fiscal responsibility that’s served the residents well.”
Both Schierer and Andrew Bremseth, Fergus Falls city administrator, associate Hicks strongly with the work being done on the Mid-Am Dairy site and development of the downtown riverfront. “It was council member Hicks that offered that resolution to begin that study originally, so he was instrumental in turning toward the river as a vision for the future of the community to help businesses,” Schierer said. “He’s been instrumental to moving forward on projects that we haven’t been able to in the past, but doing so in a way that is fiscally responsible.”
Bremseth said of Hicks, “Anthony has been a dedicated council member for several years, always engaged and working hard on behalf of those he represents. He isn't afraid to tackle complicated issues and is always willing to work to understand both sides of any given issue."
Hicks has seen corners of the world many of us can only dream of someday seeing, and yet he chose Fergus Falls as his home. He’s dedicated himself to improving the lives of the residents here and to making the community an attractive place for new businesses looking to start up or expand. “Now he’s going to be starting his third term, so he’s obviously a committed, dedicated public service,” Schierer said. “I just have a lot of respect for him as a public servant.”
